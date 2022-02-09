See Newly Minted Oscar Nominee Jessie Buckley in Creepy First Trailer for Men

Fresh off her Oscar nomination, Jessie Buckley is already starring in her next dramatic role.

The actress, who was nominated on Tuesday for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance in The Lost Daughter, stars in the first trailer for director Alex Garland's movie Men.

The film follows a young woman on a solo vacation to the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband.

In the trailer, Buckley stars as the young woman exploring the countryside although she quickly becomes disturbed after seeing an unknown man (Rory Kinnear) begin to follow her.

"What are you doing here?" she asks him, although he seems to disappear in the next instance.

In another moment, she appears to be visibly frightened after seeing the man appear in front of her, screaming at him, "Why are you doing this?"

The movie is written and directed by Garland, who previously wrote and directed Ex Machina and Annihilation.

Buckley received a nomination for her performance as a younger version of Olivia Colman's character, Leda, in the Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed movie.

Buckley has also starred in Judy, Dolittle and I'm Thinking of Ending Things opposite Jesse Plemons, another Oscar nominee this year for his role in The Power of the Dog.

Men is in theaters on May 20.