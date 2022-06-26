See newly drafted Kings player Keegan Murray step right into Sacramento community

Rookie Keegan Murray took little time to get to know the Sacramento community after the Kings drafted the Iowa player Thursday with the No. 4 pick.

On Saturday, Murray helped tip off the fifth season of the Kings and Queens Rise Co-Ed Youth Sports and Mentoring League at Martin Luther King Jr. Technology Academy.

While at the games, Murray threw out Kings swag, visited with kids and their families and took photos.

Kings and Queens Rise seeks to prevent and interrupt violence by providing an opportunity for young people to engage in iactivities that provide a caring, productive environment through community building, sportsmanship, mentorship and resources for health and safety.