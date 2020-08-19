I see myself primarily as an actor, not an activist; balancing both is a challenge: Swara Bhasker

The year 2020 may have been less productive for many but for Swara Bhasker, it is an exciting time as she continues to be noticed in impactful and diverse roles. After Sheer Qorma (on LGBTQ+ love), that released internationally in February, she was recently seen in Rasbhari on Amazon Prime Video India. And sometime later this year, Swara has a dramedy show Bhaag Beanie Bhaag on Netflix, in which she plays a stand-up comedian.

But as of now, the actress is thrilled playing a no-nonsense, feisty cop set to bust a human trafficking racket in the upcoming web show Flesh, on Eros Now. "I think I am the only actor who has three big releases during the lockdown. I am happy to see a full calendar for me," says Swara.

While there are bound to be comparisons with Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani (sequel released in 2019) that dealt with the same issue, Swara said that the episodic format of the show gave them the opportunity to probe the heinous crime more deeply, making it look quite different from the film. "And if everybody thinks of Mardaani, it is a huge honour for me because I am a huge Rani Mukerji fan. But when you are making a two-hour film, you are a lot more focused on the main plot, whereas in a series, there are multiple plots, multiple tracks, and those multiple tracks are enabling you to actually look at many aspects of that world differently," says the actress.

"Flesh is not just a story of a cop chasing or busting a trafficking racket but actually getting into how trafficking rackets operate. The show is not about me. It is not about Swara playing a cop, the show is the content, and the theme is the main protagonist of the show. We have a whole lot of talented cast. Akshay Oberoi is so magnetic. All the other actors, who have played a part in the trafficking ring, are tremendous, and it is all so disturbing. I like the in depth manner in which the show gets in there," she adds.

Swara, whose notable works include Nil Battey Sannatta, Anaarkali of Arrah, and Raanjhanaa, plays a cop for the first time in her career in the web show directed by Danish Aslam. "I have never played a cop before, and for the first time, I have done action in a gritty subject. It was an exhausting show. It was gruelling both physically and mentally. I won't lie; it was extremely challenging, and I struggled initially. I was exhausted at the end of day's shoot ready to fall in the bed and pass out," says Swara.

For her prep, the actress says she met with a lot of cops to try and understand "their world, their views, their feelings." "One of the things I felt most palpably was that there is a very potent sense of frustration that how easily they get manipulated by the criminals even as we have a well-intentioned system and legal provisions. Cops can spend a lot of effort, and risk their lives to bust a racket or crime but then somebody from the top calls them, there will be some pull, and so the whole work is left undone. I used this to become the emotional motivating factor for ACP Radha Nautiyal, the character that I play, and brought that feeling of impatience in my character."

"But what I found most difficult was handling guns, which was a disaster because I am so scared of guns and violence, and I didn't enjoy all of that. Just not flinching when I was shooting was the biggest challenge, and that became a standing joke on set. The other thing was training for running because there are a lot of chase sequences. I was trained by an athlete and yoga instructor Abhishek Sharma, who trained me how to land on the floor. It was a very challenging show physically. The whole Kolkata schedule, I felt I was only running."

There have been many instances in the past where the web shows have come under fire for using profanities or explicit sexual content. In fact, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi expressed his displeasure over certain sequences from Swara's previous web show Rasbhari, that revolved around a boy who falls for his teacher (played by Swara) and teacher's supposed 'sex-obsessed' alter-ego.

When asked about her views on censorship since Flesh delves deeper into the nitty-gritties of flesh trade, the actor responds, "I am not at all in support of censorship. I do feel strongly about the need to have freedom to tell stories that you want. You cannot tell certain important stories in an atmosphere where you are constantly being forced to toe somebody else's line. Finally, who decides what is acceptable and what is not? The OTT space has been able to tell interesting stories because it is free of censorship. And if you are going to censor this content then we are actually falling into the same trap again. What is the point of this medium and this format? There are different ways of dealing with those issues. You have to have an open debate, better certification and regulation of the age group of who is watching what."

