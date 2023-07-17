See how much home values have plummeted in every Sacramento-area ZIP code since 2022 peak

Home values peaked throughout much of the Sacramento region and California in May 2022. That was followed by months of declining demand and prices, as rising mortgage rates made monthly payments even more difficult for would-be homebuyers.

Prices rebounded through the first six months of 2023 but still sit well below last year’s peak. The median sale price for a single-family home in California is around $836,000, a more than 6% drop over last year, according to the California Association of Realtors. Year-over-year prices are down in every county in the Sacramento region.

The interactive map below shows how much prices have dropped in every ZIP code in the region. The map has numbers for every community with a substantial population in Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yolo counties, as well as communities around Lake Tahoe.

The data is provided by Zillow and the map will update every month as new numbers become available.