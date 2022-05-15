See How Millie Bobby Brown's Red Carpet Style Has Grown Since Stranger Things Season 1

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 11: Actress Millie Brown attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" at Mack Sennett Studios on July 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Theo Wargo/Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Millie Bobby Brown has grown up before our very eyes ... and so has her red carpet style.

The Emmy Award nominee, 18, celebrated the season 4 premiere of her Netflix hit show Stranger Things with her costars Saturday in Brooklyn, New York, hitting the red carpet in a chic black-and-white dress, complementing boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

She oozed glamour in a Louis Vuitton belted, white floor-length dress with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high leg slit, featuring a one-shoulder sheer black strap. Brown finished the ensemble with a pair of chunky black platform heels.

RELATED: Stranger Things Gang Takes on High School in New Full-Length Season 4 Trailer

Bongiovi, 20, matched his date in a black suit with no lapels, layered over a white turtleneck.

Brown reprises her role as Eleven "El" in season 4 of Stranger Things, premiering May 27 on Netflix, which sees her settling into her new life with the Byers in Los Angeles, separated from her friends in Hawkins, Indiana, for the first time. Meanwhile, a new supernatural threat emerges from the Upside Down.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Theo Wargo/Getty

The British actress' red carpet journey kicked off in 2016 with the Stranger Things season 1 premiere, when she was only 12 years old. She sported a beige lace dress with a full layered skirt, accessorized with matching sneakers and a gold headband.

The next year, Brown stepped out for the show's season 2 launch in a black leather, Calvin Klein collared button-down shirt dress with long sleeves. The edgy look was offset with a pair of pristine white kitten heels.

She went all out for the pre-pandemic 2019 season 3 premiere, where she turned heads in a bubblegum pink Rodarte strapless dress, featuring layered ruffles across the top, a ballerina tulle skirt, and a matching train that playfully grazed the carpet. The ensemble was paired with matching strappy, chunky heels.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 11: Actress Millie Brown attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" at Mack Sennett Studios on July 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 26: Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the Premiere Of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 2 at Regency Bruin Theatre on October 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage); British actress Millie Bobbie Brown attends Netflix's "Stranger Things 3" premiere at Santa Monica high school Barnum Hall on June 28, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage; CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty

Story continues

Brown previously opened up about experiencing adolescence in the public eye as she appeared on The Guilty Feminist podcast last month, just weeks after celebrating her milestone 18th birthday.

"I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with: navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it's all of those things," she said. "Being liked and trying to fit in, it's all a lot, and you're trying to find yourself while doing that. The only difference is that obviously I'm doing that in the public eye."

Over the years, Brown has also grown behind-the-scenes with her Stranger Things costars, including Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Sadie Sink.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Theo Wargo/Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 11: Actors David Harbour and Millie Brown attend the after party for the premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" at Mack Sennett Studios on July 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

She had a sweet moment with her onscreen father David Harbour at Saturday's premiere, sharing a hug on the red carpet after their characters' bittersweet farewell in the season 3 finale. Harbour, 47, is expected to make his mysterious return as Hawkins Chief of Police Jim Hopper in the upcoming new episodes.

Harbour reflected on watching Brown and her young costars grow throughout the years as he caught up with PEOPLE on the red carpet of Sunday's premiere.

"I've been seeing it for so many years, it's been seven years and it's like one of those things where it's beautiful and it's also harrowing, he said. "Because you really do notice the passage time and you also see these kids have great successes and also making mistakes.

RELATED VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown Says Her Life Has Changed 'Drastically' Since Being Cast in 'Stranger Things'

"And you know, like any parent, you feel like you want to protect them from the world, the problems in the world and you realize that there are limits to your control and they have to have their life and their experience. And so all of those things go through my head when I see them," Harbour added.

See Millie Bobby Brown in part one of Stranger Things season 4, premiering May 27 on Netflix. Part two will follow on July 1.