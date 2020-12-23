See Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie's Adorable Christmas Card
The Sussexes have finally revealed their 2020 Christmas greeting, and the card couldn't be sweeter. The holiday message, which includes an illustration of Harry, Meghan, Archie, and two pups in front of what appears to be a small playhouse, was shared by the animal welfare charity Mayhew on social media this afternoon.
According to a spokesperson for the Sussexes, “The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother. The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”
We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. 💜 From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. 🎄🐶🐱
On Twitter, Mayhew noted they were "thrilled" to receive Christmas wishes from their patron Meghan, and shared that the card included confirmation that the Sussexes have made a number of personal charitable donations this year, including one to Mayhew.
“This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind. From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us,” read the card, per the charity.
In a link on their website, Mayhew also specifically noted that Meghan's donation will help them to "weather the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and enable us to reach the animals and people who are struggling."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending their first Christmas together in the US, after having celebrating the holiday just twice at Sandringham with the royal family, in 2017 and 2018, and in Canada last year. (The couple spent some time in the Commonwealth country in the late fall and winter of 2019, prior to announcing their intention to step back from their royal roles in early 2020.)
But it's not just Meghan, Harry, and Archie who are having a very different Christmas this year. Amid the pandemic, the whole royal family has reshuffled their traditional plans, which usually see them spending the holidays at Sandringham estate and walking to Christmas Day services at the estate's church as a group—an annual event for devoted royal watchers, who line up along the church path to wish the Windsors well.
Instead, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will remain at Windsor Castle this winter. As a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told T&C earlier this season, "Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor." It's the first time since 1988 that the monarch won't celebrate the holiday at Sandringham.
