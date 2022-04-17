See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Coordinating Outfits for Invictus Games Day 2

Quinci LeGardye
·2 min read
Meghan Markle wore a classic look to enjoy the Day 2 of the Invictus Games with Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge this morning, where they took part in the festivities while dressed in coordinating outfits.

In pics from the event, Duchess Meghan looks polished and casual in a black tweed jacket with gold buttons by Celine. She wears the piece over a white top, paired with light-wash denim jeans with the hems rolled up, and black-and-tan Chanel ballet flats.

The mother of two accessorized the look with a pair of gold-rimmed black sunglasses, dainty gold jewelry, and a black Celine shoulder bag, while wearing her hair back in a ponytail.

Photo credit: Chris Jackson - Getty Images
Photo credit: Chris Jackson - Getty Images

In pics, the Invictus Games founder wears a short sleeve polo printed with the event's logo with navy slacks and his own pair of shades, as he and Meghan hold hands and even share a quick hug.

Photo credit: ANP - Getty Images
Photo credit: ANP - Getty Images

The couple even joined in on a few of the games themselves, with Harry jumping into a Land Rover and hanging out of the window to help one driver navigate off-road obstacles, as Meghan cheered her husband on from the sidelines, per People.

Both Meghan and Harry also rode along with some young drivers participating in an adorable kiddie-car race. In the pics, the prince seems to celebrate as his car pulls ahead, raising his hands to cheer.

Photo credit: Samir Hussein - Getty Images
Photo credit: Samir Hussein - Getty Images

The duke and duchess made their first appearance for this year's Games at the opening reception Friday night in The Hague, Netherlands. In pics, the mom of two wears a stunning all-white Valentino suit with a matching handbag by the fashion house and the same Aquazzura heels she wore to her royal wedding, as she and Harry are escorted by Team Netherlands athletes.

Photo credit: Samir Hussein - Getty Images
Photo credit: Samir Hussein - Getty Images

