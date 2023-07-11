See Margot Robbie's Barbie pink carpet style and every doll-inspired look

C'mon Barbie, let's go party!

When Margot Robbie signed on to bring Barbie to life, she meant it in every sense. The actress, who plays the iconic blonde doll in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, has been sporting almost exact, life-size recreations of some of Barbie's most fabulous looks across the decades for the press tour and "pink carpet" premieres. Stylist Andrew Mukamal and Robbie had an endless array of looks to choose from with Barbie having spent over 60 years in the spotlight. They took inspiration from the big-haired '90s-era Barbie, the very first Barbie from 1959, and even the doll modeled after Robbie's character in the movie.

The star told PEOPLE she and Mukamal are "doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there," as the style is "not subtle, but it's very fun!"

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

See all the glamorous looks from Robbie's Barbie era.

Solo in the Spotlight Barbie — 1960

Robbie stepped out in this classic and elegant dress designed by Schiaparelli for the Barbie premiere in L.A. on July 9. The doll is in the details with the star carrying Barbie's pink chiffon scarf while emulating Barbie showing off her dainty rosette and classic black mules.

Margot Robbie dressed as Barbie Premieres

Earring Magic Barbie - 1992

In Mexico City, Robbie channeled '90s Barbie big time with two fun mini dresses. The first, a rocker-chic hot pink Balmain moment adorned with silver star earrings and a belt to match for a fan event.

Margot Robbie dressed as Barbie Premieres

Totally Hair Barbie — 1992

For the second event in Mexico City, Robbie wore an eye-catching Pucci dress with matching nails and totally crimped hair. Even though Barbie's do is technically floor length, Robbie's long locks matched the vibe perfectly.

Margot Robbie dressed as Barbie Premieres

Sparkling Pink Barbie — 1964

Robbie stepped out sparkling from head to toe for a press conference in Seoul. She donned a pink Moschino skirt suit, pillbox hat, and heart-shaped purse, all embellished with crystals.

Margot Robbie dressed as Barbie Premieres

Day to Night Barbie — 1985

Robbie showed how she can effortlessly transition from boss Barbie to bad b---- Barbie when she pulled out not one but two looks for the Seoul premiere later that day. Taking inspiration from the 1985 doll who came with two outfits in the box, the day look was a Versace replica of Barbie's pink skirt suit. Robbie added her own personal touch with a pink bedazzled phone.

Margot Robbie dressed as Barbie Premieres

Day to Night Barbie — 1985

Then, for Robbie's nighttime look, she stepped out in another Versace dress, which had a sparkly rhinestone bodice and ballerina inspired tulle skirt.

Margot Robbie dressed as Barbie Premieres

The Original Barbie — 1959

Back on her home turf in Australia, Robbie went with an homage to the OG swimsuit the first-ever Barbie doll wore in 1959. She said surfs up in a black and white striped Herve Leger bandage dress and white cat-eye sunglasses on June 29 at a fan event in Sydney.

Margot Robbie dressed as Barbie at premieres

Pink & Fabulous Barbie — 2015

Robbie put her own spin on this look, the only one inspired by a more recent doll. At a photo call in L.A. on June 25 she wore a pink and white polka-dot mini dress from Valentino along with a yellow bag to match her Barbie counterpart.

Margot Robbie dressed as Barbie Premieres

Barbie the Movie Collectible Doll — 2023

To kick off all of the Barbie festivities, Robbie attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 25. She wore a Prada baby pink and white gingham crop top and skirt, channeling the doll of her own Barbie character from the movie.

Story continues

Margot Robbie dressed as Barbie Premieres

Barbie hits theaters July 21.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: