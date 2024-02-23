See Lucien Laviscount Transform into a Werewolf for New Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man Video (Exclusive)

The music video for "Lovers in a Past Life" is out now

Lucien Laviscount is letting out his inner beast.

On Friday, Calvin Harris released a music video for his newest Rag'n'Bone Man collaboration "Lovers in a Past Life" — and it stars Laviscount as a werewolf.

In the opening of the music video, directed by Hector Dockrill, a mysterious Laviscount, 31, is picked on by a group of men in a diner. As he grows more and more upset, he's also coping with his inner struggles as a werewolf.

Connor McDonnell Lucien Laviscount

Related: Calvin Harris and Radio Host Vick Hope Marry at Sprawling Estate Wedding in Northeast England

"You and me/We were lovers in a past life/Slow dancin' in the midnight glow/I wanna hold you for a lifetime," Rag'n'Bone Man, 39, sings. "For all we know/And these are familiar places/And maybe we're not just strangers."

After observing the full moon, he makes his way into a club where he's met with a woman and they dance the night away. Suddenly, as his body begins to transform, he runs away from the woman and into a private room.

Connor McDonnell Lucien Laviscount

The woman then barges into the room and realizes that he's a werewolf. After the shock wears away, she accepts him for who he is and they continue to dance together. By the end of the night, he's seen smiling in his true form.

Photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE document Laviscount transforming from man to werewolf — and having behind-the-scenes moments with Rag'n'Bone Man.

Connor McDonnell Rag'n'Bone Man and Lucien Laviscount

Harris, 40, released "Lovers in a Past Life" last week and it debuted at No. 1 on the National Airplay chart. The single marks Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man's second collaboration since 2019's "Giant."

The single also follows Harris' hit single "Desire" with Sam Smith and "Miracle" with Ellie Goulding.

Connor McDonnell Lucien Laviscount on set

Related: Calvin Harris Honors Takeoff at Coachella with Version of Migos and Frank Ocean Collab 'Slide'

Story continues

Meanwhile, fans are excited to see Laviscount alongside Lily Collins on season 4 of Emily in Paris, which is currently in production.

Earlier this week, he shared photos with the Emily in Paris clapperboard.

"💡🎥 ACTION @emilyinparis Season 4!!!," he captioned the Instagram post.



Connor McDonnell Lucien Laviscount

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.