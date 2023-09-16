See Lil Wayne Throw a Pregame Party for ‘Coach Prime’ and the University of Colorado

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show - Credit: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The hottest event in college football this year is any game featuring “Coach Prime” Deion Sanders and his University of Colorado Buffaloes, and on Saturday Lil Wayne was in Boulder to deliver a pregame concert ahead of the team’s home matchup against Colorado State.

Lil Wayne appeared on Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff to perform his Tha Carter V track “Uproar” for the Colorado fans, an appropriate choice given the song’s lyrics, “Aimin’ at your head like a buffalo.”

Lil Wayne performance at Colorado is 🔥🔥🔥



Coach prime has Colorado lit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jg8WJlzw78 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 16, 2023

Weezy, a longtime supporter and fan of Coach Prime, was then given an honorary “Tunechi” jersey from Sanders himself following the performance. The rapper also chatted with the Big Noon Kickoff panel — including former NFL pros Mark Ingram and Rob Gronkowski — about how the former dual-sport legend turned the Colorado team into a must-see powerhouse.

“If you know Prime, he puts his heart and soul into everything, and the longer he puts his mind into it, it’s over. He put his mind into coaching, it’s done,” Lil Wayne said. “What do I expect? The same thing everybody else expects: It’s personal.”

Lil Wayne wasn’t the only star in the house to see Coach Prime’s team play: Over on ESPN’s College Gameday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stopped by, fresh off his surprise return to the WWE in Denver the night before. Migos rapper Offset also met with Sanders pregame:

The Big Noon Kickoff appearance capped a busy week in the life of Weezy as the rapper returned to the MTV VMAs stage for the first time in over a decade Tuesday to perform his new single “Kat Food” and take part in the show’s 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebration.

