See Kyle Richards Revisit Her Halloween Role in New Trailer for Halloween Kills : It's 'Intense'

Kyle Richards is back in the Halloween sphere and she's running for her life.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is returning to her acting roots in Halloween Kills, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak.

In the latest trailer for the upcoming horror film, Richards is seen reprising her role as Lindsey Wallace, which she first played in 1978's Halloween, which opened in theaters when she was 9.

In the trailer, above, Lindsey is seen approaching two young boys at night who are playing on the swings. Carrying a flashlight and looking alarmed, Lindsey asks the boys, "Hey, what are you guys doing out here?"

"Are you alone?" she asks them, to which one boy responds, "There's a creepy man in a white mask, and he keeps trying to play hide and seek with us."

"Where did you see him?" she asks, and the second boy says, "Look!" while pointing behind her to where the franchise's villain, serial killer Mike Myers, appears.

Scared, Lindsey tells the boys, "Run! Go, now!" only to find that Myers has disappeared.

Richards shared the new trailer on her Instagram account on Monday, writing, "Halloween Kills

NEW TRAILER🔪This movie is S🎃INTENSE! It puts a whole new meaning to the word #flashmob!"

"The STRODE WOMEN and their friends are FIERCE! #STRODESTRONG #DONTF%*KWITHMYFAMILY," she added. "@halloweenmovie @blumhouse @universalpictures @peacocktv Kylerichards18 @missjudygreer @andimatichak."

Kyle Richards Halloween Kills

Universal Pictures Kyle Richards in 'Halloween Kills'

The new movie follows Curtis' Laurie Strode minutes after the end of 2018's Halloween when she sets fire to a house in which Myers is in.

Believing him to finally be dead, Strode is shocked when she, her daughter Karen (Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Matichak) come to find that their tormentor is still alive. The Strode women join a group of other survivors from Myers' first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt him down.

Halloween Kills debuts in theaters and on Peacock on October 15.