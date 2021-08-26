See Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the First Spencer Teaser Trailer

Following yesterday's drop of the first poster for Spencer, the Princess Diana biopic starring Kristen Stewart, we now have the very first teaser trailer, giving us a glance at just how good Stewart is at capturing Princess Diana in motion.

In the first footage from the film, Stewart can be seen channeling the late princess with the help of a blonde feathered wig, evading paparazzi, and running through the grounds of the estate. Along with some of Princess Diana's iconic outfits, the trailer promises high drama and conflict as the film focuses on the 1991 Christmas holiday during which Diana grapples with her decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

The teaser also offers the first look (listen?) at Stewart's Princess Diana accent, at around the 1:00 mark.

On Wednesday, we got the first official poster for the Pablo Larraín film, featuring Stewart as Diana, seemingly crying while crouched over in a white gown (which also makes an appearance in the teaser).

Last fall, Stewart opened up to InStyle about the challenges of playing the beloved princess.

"The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it's so, so distinct and particular," she said. Something tells us she wound up mastering it. "It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever," Stewart continued, "and I don't want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly."

Spencer opens in theaters Nov. 5.