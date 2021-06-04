See Kourtney Kardashian's New $10 Million Palm Springs Home

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian just scooped up a $10 million vacation home in Palm Springs—and spent Memorial Day weekend celebrating with her boyfriend Travis Barker and their families.

It has six bedrooms and—judging from Kourtney's Instagram photos—a pretty sweet pool.

Kourtney purchased her new home just last week.

Because one can apparently never have enough giant mansions, Kourtney Kardashian just scooped up a $10 million vacation home in Palm Springs—and spent Memorial Day weekend celebrating with her boyfriend Travis Barker and their families. So yeah, all those cute pool-side pics and videos they posted last weekend? From the new house!

A source tells Us Weekly that Kourtney purchased her new home just last week. Apparently, it has six bedrooms and—judging from Kourtney's Instagram photos—a pretty sweet pool (which she decorated with a giant inflatable slide for good measure).

P.S. if you're into Kourtney's cute bikini from Bikini Lovers, it's actually for sale rn, lucky you!

In case the general ~vibes~ weren't a clue, Kourtney and Travis are completely obsessed with each other, though the dynamic between Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick is a little strained right now. Mostly because Scott's reportedly in his feelings about Kravis, while Kourt remains unbothered by him dating Amelia Hamlin.

“He wishes Kourtney was more affected by it, like he is about Kourtney and Travis,” a source recently told Entertainment Tonight, adding that Kourt is “in her own world” with Travis and “they are so beyond obsessed with each other. Scott hasn't hung out in a big family setting with Kourtney and Travis yet. He's still a little skeptical of their relationship and hurt by it.”

Meanwhile, another source told the outlet that “Travis would absolutely love to tie the knot with Kourtney, but Kourtney hasn't been sure that's the step she wants to take in their relationship right now. She is extraordinarily happy and doesn't feel the need or want the pressure of getting married.”

You Might Also Like