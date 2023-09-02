See Kenny Chesney's Moving Tribute to His Friend Jimmy Buffett

CAPEHART

Jimmy Buffett has passed away, according to a post on his official Instagram account. The iconic singer, whose hits included "Margaritaville" and "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere," was 76 years old.

The statement, paired with a photo of Jimmy, says, "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1 surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived a life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

In recent months, Jimmy posted on Instagram that he was working on new music. In May, he was forced to cancel shows after a hospilitization.

Jimmy's friend, collaborator, and kindred spirit Kenny Chesney took to Instagram to pay tribute to the icon with a song. In the video, Kenny sits on the beach in Key West at sunrise, strumming his guitar and singing Jimmy's 1975 song "A Pirate Looks at 40." The lyrics take on a new meaning in this moment.

"Mother, mother ocean, I have heard you call

Wanted to sail upon your waters since I was three feet tall

You've seen it all, you've seen it all

Watched the men who rode you, switch from sails to steam

And in your belly, you hold the treasures few have ever seen

Most of 'em dream, most of 'em dream"

Kenny captioned the post, "So goodbye Jimmy. Thanks for your friendship and the songs I will carry in my heart forever. Sail On Sailor 🦜🌴🌊."

Kenny included a video of happier times in his post, one of him and Jimmy singing Jimmy's most famous hit, "Margaritaville."

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Jane Slagsvol, and their three children, Savannah, Sarah, and Cameron. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and all of the Parrotheads during this sad time.

