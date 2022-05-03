See Kendall Jenner's striking brow transformation at the Met Gala
There was plenty of major beauty looks at last night’s Met Gala, with celebrities piling on the gloss and glitz. But model Kendall Jenner made a statement by dialling down one of her features: her dark brunette eyebrows.
Jenner’s bleached blonde brows, a very haute couture move on her part, brought out her dark eyes and gave the model an almost ethereal, otherworldly vibe to her look. Make-up artist Mary Phillips simply brushed through her arches with Kylie Cosmetics KyBrow Gel to set the bleached hairs in place. Fluttery lashes and classic eyeliner flicks punctuated the make-up while neutral lips kept things looking modern to match her goth chic custom Prada look. Jenner’s formerly auburn waterfall lengths also took on a richer shade of chocolate, adding an edgy contrast to her brows.
Jenner’s not the only one getting bleach-happy with her brows. Actress Maisie Williams sported barely-there arches that perfectly offsets her jet-black, embellished up-do and smoky cat eyes.
Elsewhere, chalk it up to either beauty’s never-ending love affair with the Nineties or a nod to flapper-era glamour, skinny brows graced the likes of Bella Hadid, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Sophie Turner.
Hadid's ultra-romantic hair and make-up perfectly juxtaposes her all-black, lacy Burberry number. Elsewhere, Turner's subtle arches brought out her beautiful green eyes while Turner-Smith embellished her fine, 1920s brows with delicate diamantes.
See the best of the Met Gala beauty looks here:
