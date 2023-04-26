See Keanu Reeves' Sweet Viral Moment as He Connects with 9-Year-Old 'Big Fan' Over 'Toy Story 4'

"Canada's Greatest Stuntman!" Reeves exclaimed in a meet-and-greet with a young fan, to the latter's delight

Frazer Harrison/Getty Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves continues to melt hearts.

In a sweet viral video, the John Wick: Chapter 4 actor can be seen at a signing of his comic-book series BRZKRK in Los Angeles, speaking with a 9-year-old fan who told Reeves, 58, that he is his "favorite actor in the whole world."

"I'm such a big fan!" said the boy, named Noah, after the two introduced themselves to one another, as seen in footage shared by IGN.

After thanking Noah, Reeves asked if he saw Duke Caboom, a character he voices, in 2019's Toy Story 4. Once the youngster confirmed excitedly that Duke was his "favorite character," Reeves couldn't resist speaking one of Duke's lines.

"Canada's Greatest Stuntman!" the actor said with a smile as he threw his his arms up animatedly, to Noah's delight. "I'm glad you liked it. I really liked playing Duke Caboom."

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Pixar Keanu Reeves; Duke Caboom

Reeves previously said he was thrilled to be taking part in Toy Story 4, and explained how felt "instantly connected to" his character.

"I felt like his physicality was important, so even when he's talking to you he's doing stunts. He can't help himself," the actor said in an interview included on the film's Blu-ray/DVD and Digital release.

"[Duke is] a stunt guy from Canada, you've got Keanu Reeves from Canada who loves motorcycles," said Bob Pauley, production designer of the film. "The planets align on that character."

And Noah isn't the only young Reeves fan who has had a touching encounter with the actor.

In a series of tweets posted last June, Andrew Kimmel — who according to his Twitter bio is a TV producer — shared a sweet interaction he observed between the Matrix Resurrections star and a fan.

"Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today," Kimmel wrote in a since-viral tweet. "A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one … "

Reeves "could not have been nicer," Kimmel wrote before sharing a selfie he took with the actor, " … especially after an international flight."

"I thought I'd share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people's lives. We need more Keanus!" said Kimmel.

