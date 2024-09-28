See how the Kansas City Royals celebrated after landing 1st playoff berth since 2015

The Kansas City Royals lost their game to the Atlanta Braves Friday but celebrated anyway.

The Royals broke out the champagne and cigars to celebrate their American League wild-card berth in the MLB playoffs late Friday — long after completing their game with the Braves at Truist Park.

It’s the team’s first time back in the postseason since winning the World Series in 2015.

The playoff spot came courtesy of the Minnesota Twins’ Friday night loss to the Baltimore Orioles. That outcome tipped the scales in the Royals’ favor in the AL wild-card race. They’re currently third behind Baltimore and Detroit, and three teams get in. With two game games still to play, the Royals could yet advance to the second spot.

But back to the celebration. Plastic sheets lined the walls in the visitors’ clubhouse in Atlanta late Friday, and Royals players wore goggles as they sprayed champagne and beer around the room. The scene was reminiscent of KC’s back-to-back playoff runs in 2014 and 2015.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez, who was on those teams and earned World Series MVP in 2015, was in the middle of the Friday’s celebration. At one point he even hoisted pitcher Cole Ragans into the air.

“It’s super-exciting and I am so happy to be here, especially with the young group that we have,” Perez said. “Just one day to feel what it’s like to be in the playoffs (again). And from now on, we are going to play for the playoffs.”

Check out these fun photos from the Royals’ celebration in Atlanta.

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) and second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrate after clinching a wild card playoff birth after a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) celebrates after clinching a wild card playoff birth after a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans (55) is held up by catcher Salvador Perez (13) as they celebrate after clinching a wild card playoff birth after a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

