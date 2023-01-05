See a jump at the pump? Blame rise in gas prices on “Old Man Winter,” says AAA.

He brought in the cold and left us with higher gas prices.

“Old Man Winter” swept through the country during the week of Christmas, bringing frigid temperatures, ice and snow in some states.

But why did gas prices spike all of a sudden?

According to AAA, oil refineries in Texas and the Gulf Coast had to close due to the unusually cold temperatures; this mixed with the high demand for gas around Christmas week caused fuel prices to increase.

Currently, the national average is $3.29 and the average in Georgia is $2.83. Just a week ago, the state average was $2.73.

However, there is good news. Georgians are still paying way less than they were a year ago, when the average was $3.11.

When will we see gas prices go back down?

Well, it may be a while.

“The cost of gas will likely rise a bit more before this surge stalls due to less expensive oil and a return to seasonal driving patterns,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson.

If you were traveling to or from these 10 states, you saw the biggest increases in gas since last week:

Delaware (+33 cents)

Florida (+30 cents)

Maryland (+25 cents)

Michigan (+21 cents)

Texas (+20 cents)

Ohio (+20 cents)

South Carolina (+20 cents)

Missouri (+20 cents)

Alabama (+18 cents)

Wisconsin (+17 cents).

In Georgia, here are the most expensive places to fill up:

Savannah: $2.96

Brunswick: $2.92

Valdosta: $2.91

Here are the least expensive in the Peach State:

Gainesville: $2.71

Athens: $2.73

Rome: $2.77

Right now in Columbus, there is a 48 cent difference between the lowest ($2.41) and the highest ($2.89) prices of gas, according to the GasBuddy app.

Here are the least expensive places to fill up at in Columbus: