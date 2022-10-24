See Jodie Whittaker's Final 'Doctor Who' Moments In Emotional Regeneration Scene

Jodie Whittaker begins her regeneration in her

Jodie Whittaker begins her regeneration in her "Doctor Who" finale. (Photo: BBC)

It’s the end of an era for “Doctor Who” as Jodie Whittaker regenerated on Sunday, bringing a close to her run as the Thirteenth Doctor and first woman in the title role.

Caution: Spoilers ahead.

“That’s the only sad thing: I wanna know what happens next,” the Doctor said as she began her regeneration. “Right then, Doctor whoever I’m about to be... tag! You’re it.”

Her transformation led to a very familiar face: David Tennant.

Tennant, who played the Tenth Doctor in a previous run, will now also be the Fourteenth, and will star with returning companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) for three specials that are set to air next November for the show’s 60th anniversary.

Then, he’ll give way to Ncuti Gatwa, who will portray the Fifteenth Doctor. Gatwa will be the second Black doctor ― and the first with a number ― after the show in 2020 inserted a previously unknown incarnation, played by Jo Martin, into the wibbly-wobbly timeline.

“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way!” showrunner Russell T Davies ― who, like Tennant, is also returning for a second run with the series ― said in a news release.

Davies added:

“The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”

Both Tennant and Gatwa feature in a sizzle reel released by the BBC teasing next year’s episodes:

