See Jade Roper Tolbert's Daughter as Britney Spears on Halloween — Plus Her Sons as Musical Icons!

Emerson "Emmy" Avery is channeling her inner Britney Spears this Halloween.

On Sunday, Jade Roper Tolbert, 34, shared a series of adorable photos to Instagram of her three kids dressed as musical icons for Halloween — including her 4-year-old daughter as the famed "Toxic" singer.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, who shares her daughter plus sons Brooks Easton, 2, and Reed Harrison, 11 months, with husband Tanner Tolbert, 34, snapped a picture of Emmy wearing a red latex catsuit similar to the one Spears wore in her "Oops I Did It Again" music video.

"It's Britney, bish. 🤩," she captioned the photo.

The mom of three also dressed her sons up as popstars — Brooks as Elton John and baby Reed as Freddie Mercury.

"Can't forget the other two icons in my life. 🤩🤩 #freddiemercury #eltonjohn," she captioned her post.

Hours later, the family transformed into their group costume inspired by The Wizard of Oz.

Roper Tolbert starred as Dorothy while her husband dressed up as the Wicked Witch of the West, Emmy as Glinda the Good Witch, Reed as the scarecrow, Brooks as the lion and their two dogs as Toto and the Tinman.

"We're off to see the Wizard! #happyhalloween 🎃❤️," Roper Tolbert writes.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. teased in the comments, "Loving the commitment from @tanner.tolbert 👏😂," while Ashley Ioconetti added, "Tooooo cute!!!! Glenda!!"