See Inside Wiz Khalifa's Modern L.A. Home — Now on the Market for $4.5 Million

Wiz Khalifa

Jon Kopaloff/Getty; James Moss

Wiz Khalifa is parting ways with his Los Angeles home after a little over three years.

The 34-year-old rapper, born Cameron Thomaz, listed his traditional modern property in Encino, California, for nearly $4.5 million — about $1 million more than what he paid for it three years ago, according to Dirt.

The 5,875-square-foot home features six bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half bathroom with stylish and sophisticated touches throughout including a floating staircase, floor-to-ceiling glass pocket doors, 25-foot ceilings, exotic woods and custom lacquer cabinetry.

Amenities include a 100-bottle wine bar, home theater, pool and spa, as well as a cabana, an outdoor kitchen, sports court and outdoor terrace with a wrap-around balcony.

The home is listed through Alan Taylor of Compass and Brian Capossela of Cap Equity.

The indoor kitchen features a breakfast nook overlooking the private grounds, waterfall island, custom lacquer cabinetry, built-in Miele appliances, walk-in pantry and a pass-through to the formal dining room.

Wiz Khalifa home

James Moss

Upstairs holds four bedroom suites as well as an outdoor terrace and wrap-around balcony offering views of the Santa Susana mountains.

Wiz purchased the home just over three years ago after several years of renting a Los Angeles home for $16,000 a month, per Dirt. He's also the owner of a home in Pittsburgh.

Wiz Khalifa home

James Moss

Dirt also reports that the "See You Again" artist recently purchased a modern farmhouse for $7.6 million. The 8,000-square-foot home holds six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including a 450-square-foot guest house equipped with a kitchenette.

Wiz Khalifa home

James Moss

A large driveway sits in front of the home, which also features a three-car garage, according to the outlet.