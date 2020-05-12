See Inside Riverdale Star Camila Mendes' Newly-Redesigned Florida Home

Camila Mendes is crazy talented — and not just when it comes to acting!

Over the past six months, the Riverdale star, 25, has been designing the Florida home she purchased for herself and her and mom Gisele. Together, the mother-daughter duo partnered with Pottery Barn to create their immaculate sanctuary.

For Mendes, creating a home that could accommodate entertaining with family was extremely important for her — as was also having a more intimate space she could enjoy while home from filming her hit CW series in Vancouver, Canada.

Together, Mendes and Gisele designed the living room, dining room, family room and master bedroom to create spaces for both themselves and guests.

Nick Garcia / Pottery Barn

The family room features the brand's Big Sur Sectional in a soft shade that’s complemented by a pop of color in a family painting.

The dining room includes the beautiful Toscana Extending Dining Table to perfectly accommodate gatherings as well as dinner at home as a family. Mendes outfitted the table with subtle green place settings and napkins, modern black flatware, and an oversized vase for the centerpiece.

Nick Garcia / Pottery Barn

Nick Garcia / Pottery Barn

Layered textures fill the living room, starting with the Jake Upholstered Sofa, Harlow Swivel Chairs, Arelle Hand-Knotted Rug, and the Byron Coffee Table.

The home also features an all-white bedroom, equipped with an oversized rug, white shades for the sliding glass door, and a furry rug.

Nick Garcia / Pottery Barn

The designs give off a modern aesthetic with traditional accents and textures that add warmth to the beautiful mother-daughter home.