See Inside The Posh Arizona Home That Took Twitter By Storm During The NFL Draft

With so many professional sports events postponed or cancelled, the 2020 NFL draft, which the league conducted virtually according to social distancing guidelines April 23-25 and which was broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network, was the live sports-related event of the spring, with an average of 15.6 million viewers tuning in to watch. (That's an increase of 37% over night one of the 2019 NFL draft and an all-time high for the event.)

One treat viewers perhaps did not anticipate? An inside look at the homes of NFL coaches, many of whom set up "war rooms" with multiple screens for real-time evaluation of prospective players.

And while Lousianna State University quaterback Joe Burrow may have been the first pick, drafted by the Cincinatti Bengals, the true winner of the night was Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury, when a photo of his resort-worthy quarantine scene took the Twitter-sphere by storm.

Thus far, the photo has garnered nearly 70,000 likes and 7,000 retweets, with thousands of comments on the poshness of Kingsbury's pad. His counterparts throughout the NFL were shown in far more humble digs—and casual gear—for this year's virtual, WFH-version of the draft, which was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, until the coronavirus pandemic prompted the league to revise its plans.

To find out more about Kingsbury's 7,000 square-foot home in Paradise Valley, Arizona, we contacted its interior designer, Lindsay Kadlick, who was hired by luxury home builder Regal American Homes.

Ilan Pivko Architects also worked with Kadlick and Regal American Homes on the design of the house, which features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 800 square-foot outdoor pavillion with a bathroom. Below, an edited version of our interview with Kadlick, of Lindsay Kadlick Interiors.

What room is shown in the photo that took the twitter-sphere by storm?

Coach Kingsbury is sitting in the living room, which faces south overlooking the impressive resort-style backyard with the spectacular view of Camelback Mountain in the distance. The mountain is an iconic local landmark that derives its name from the profile seen at sunset.



What makes this room the ultimate work-from-home hangout—besides that incredible view?

Floor-to-ceiling exterior glass walls and doors at the front and back of the home create a seamless transition between inside and outside. The fireplace shown in the image was intended to anchor the living space and create a point of reference for furniture and tv placement within this large area.

What else is happening in this room that we can't see on Twitter?

What is not shown in the photo is the double-sided, full-height glass wine enclosure that can be viewed from the dining room and that has capacity for over 500 bottles of wine.



Let's talk about that backyard. It's pretty dreamy.

In Arizona, we have great weather nearly year-round, making it essential for the backyard to become an extension of the interior living spaces.

The outdoor entertaining area is composed of a large rectangular pool with integral spa, a low profile fire pit, an outdoor pavilion that includes a pool bath, and a gourmet kitchen equipped with a grill and multiple refrigeration units.

The combination of hardscape and turf laid in a clean grid pattern play off the architecture of the home.

What are some other standout spaces in Coach Kingsbury's home?



The kitchen! It's a beautiful Bulthaup kitchen loaded with Subzero and Wolf appliances, including a teppanyaki grill and a built-in coffee maker. The house also has a five-car garage and a theater room.

Is there anything else you want the world to know about Coach Kingsbury's house, and the design project?

From the start, the style we had in mind was a perfect fit for Coach Kingsbury, who bought the home at the end of the construction process. I’m thrilled the world was able to see a glimpse of the home as it was intended.

