See Inside Good Mythical Morning ’s Rhett McLaughlin and Wife Jessie’s ‘Eclectic’ L.A. Family Home

Rhett McLaughlin and wife Jessie have been renovating their eclectic Los Angeles home for five years, and while it may look finished, interior designer Jessie says it’s not quite done.

“We joke that like us, this house is constantly under construction,” she tells PEOPLE. “I knew when we moved in it would be a process … As an interior designer, I’m comfortable with a little construction chaos because I know the results will be worth it,” the Jessie Lane Interiors founder continues. “Rhett puts up with it because he loves me.”

Rhett, who makes up one half of the comedy duo Rhett & Link and co-hosts their hit YouTube talk show Good Mythical Morning, admits that while he is eager to “settle into the space we have,” Jessie’s updates have “ultimately increased how much we enjoy our home, and that’s something that has been especially valuable this year.”

While staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic with their two sons and their dog Barbara, the couple, who have been married for nearly 20 years, discovered new ways of relating to their home.

“Quarantine has helped all five of us ... find new ways to be alone in the house,” Rhett says. “It turns out the garage is often the only place to find true isolation. I’m not much of a handyman or DIY-kind-of-guy, but I have found myself standing in there alone holding random tools and making guttural noises,” he jokes.

Fans often joke that the pair's frequent Twitter exchanges must be happening side-by-side on the couch. "It became a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy," says Rhett

For Jessie, the biggest realization was “how open our house is,” prompting her guest room-turned-office to become “prime real estate for Zoom calls because it has a door on it!”

When it comes to the aesthetics of their home, Jessie explains that “the idea of being pinned down to one style gives me hives. I’m a sucker for risk-taking in design, a collected but clean look, warmth, and playfulness.”

Rhett chimes in, “My aesthetic is ‘I should check with Jessie before I buy this.’”

