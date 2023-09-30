See Inside Erin Napier's Mississippi Home in Photos from Her New Book

The HGTV star gives readers a closer look at her dream house in 'Heirloom Rooms'

In her new book, Heirloom Rooms, HGTV star Erin Napier shares essays and photographs illustrating the stories behind the rooms in her house, from the front porch to the back patio, and everything in between.

Here are some of the breathtaking photos from inside the author's Laurel, Mississippi, dream home.

Welcoming Walk Up

Photos by Brooke Davis-Jefcoat from HEIRLOOM ROOMS by Erin Napier, published by Gallery Books, a subsidiary of Simon and Schuster

"If houses with porches are the huggers of architecture, the non-porched are those houses that offer a stiff handshake at first meeting," Napier writes.

First Impressions

The home design expert says, "The entry sets the agenda of a home: It tells visitors what they can expect as they proceed farther in."

Formal Family Room

"We had seven years in that house without children, but my memories of it without Helen or Mae in it are few," the Home Town star reflects. "I could see our future coming toward us, moving at warp speed, with these two magical girls teaching us as we go."

Something Old Into Something New

Napier repurposed old furniture in new ways for a vintage feel. Her side table was once a butcher block, while the room is filled with old family photos.

Hallowed Hideaway

"Our bedrooms are our private places, where we do our storing and burrowing," the Heirloom Rooms author advises.

Changing Chambers

Napier says that the guest rooms in her house are the most flexible, and can be adjusted as the needs of the growing family shift. She writes, "The objects and furnishings become more meaningful, heirloom, but ever changing."

The Flavor of Friendship

"Of all the rooms in our home, the kitchen feels the most like it belongs to our friends," Napier says.



