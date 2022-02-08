See Inside Devin Booker Supersized Arizona Home — Designed by Kendall Jenner's Decorator

Mackenzie Schmidt
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Devin Booker
    Devin Booker
    American basketball player
Christopher Sturman

Devin Booker's modern Arizona estate is a slam dunk.

The Phoenix Suns guard, 25, opened the doors to his desert oasis in Architectural Digest's March issue, showing off its remarkable architecture that makes the house look like it's floating on water, and its uber stylish interiors.

On the latter, it seems he got a recommendation on design services from someone especially close to him — his girlfriend Kendall Jenner, 26.

The house was decorated by mother-son duo Kathleen and Tommy Clements of Clements Design, who also had a hand in outfitting Kendall's Los Angeles home and her mom Kris's Hidden Hills, Calif. mansion, which were featured by the publication in September 2020 and March 2019, respectively. The firm is a favorite of A-listers, having also worked with Ellen DeGeneres and Jessica Alba among others.

Christopher Sturman

"I consider myself fortunate to be surrounded by people with great style," Booker tells AD. "Whenever I walk into my friends' homes, I'm like a sponge, asking questions and absorbing what I see."

A road trip he took with Kendall through Arizona during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic also influenced the design.

"We visited Roden Crater and were astonished by the experience," he says referencing the massive, art installation by James Turrell inside a volcano. He went on to purchase one of the artist's works: an LED wall sculpture that hangs in the dining area. He explains, "It's one of my favorite parts of the home, having this beautiful piece of art that me and my guests can appreciate while enjoying a meal."

Christopher Sturman

Kendall has one of Turrell's pieces in her house as well — a massive glowing oval that appeared on AD's cover. "I've always been a huge Turrell fan. I was introduced to his work by Kanye [West], who collaborates with him," Jenner explained at the time.

Some of Booker's home's other standout features include a swimming pool inspired by the island of Bali, an outdoor fire pit and a guest house. Inside, the furnishings the Clements sourced or had made were selected to fit an NBA-sized frame. That includes a 12-foot sofa and a scaled-up poker table for Booker and his teammates to comfortably gather around.

The finished product fulfills a lifelong dream for the athlete.

"When I was a kid growing up in Michigan, I'd close my eyes before bed and imagine what my house might one day look like," he says. "The size or shape of the home would be different depending on the night, but the interiors were always the same: modern with a bit of nostalgia in the mix."

Yoshihiro Makino

And as one might suspect of someone whose been daydreaming about design since childhood, Booker is a bit of a homebody. "I know this house is something special," he says. "During those long stretches on the road, I can't stop thinking of getting back here. It's like something that's been a part of me my whole life but I'm just realizing it now."

