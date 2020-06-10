See Inside American Horror Story Creator Ryan Murphy's Family Homes in L.A. and NYC

Ryan Murphy has lived in several houses with celeb connections past and present.

His second house in Los Angeles now belongs to Dakota Johnson and his third was the former home of Diane Keaton.

His current place there, a sprawling Spanish-style estate featured on the July cover of Architectural Digest, doesn't have a Hollywood pedigree, but a change is exactly what the TV powerhouse — he created Glee, American Horror Story, Scream Queens and The Politician, to name a few — was after.

His former homes were all colorful and bold, including Keaton's place, where he and husband David Miller had welcomed their two boys, Logan, 7, and Ford, 5. His vision for the growing family's new house was the exact opposite (and would likely go over well with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West): "a monastery."

David Miller

"One day, it suddenly dawned on me that I wanted to live with less: less color, less clutter, fewer things," Murphy writes in an essay published in the magazine. He found what he was looking for in a run-down property complete with an astroturf lawn that his realtor called a "tear down."

David Miller

Murphy called on designer Stephen Shadley, who has worked on the homes of Keaton and Jennifer Aniston, to completely overhaul the place, creating bright, airy living spaces with clean lines and a restrained, neutral palette.

David Miller

But Murphy, who frequently has several TV projects in the works at once, wasn't done with just one home renovation.

"Oddly, just as we were in the midst of construction hell in L.A. came a gift from the gods: a house in New York City in the Zen-monastic style I craved," he writes. "I had begun to shoot several television shows in NYC and had always dreamed of having a place there."

So he purchased it and started a much smaller-scale remodel on an East Coast home base as well. (The homes are featured side by side in AD.)

Stephen Kent Johnson

Now, however, it sounds like the peripatetic creative is already looking for his next real estate adventure.

"Ironically, both houses were completed at exactly the same time," he writes. We have loved our year in them, calmed and nourished by their monochromatic subtlety and purposeful restraint. But wouldn’t you know it, I feel an attack of color and Legos and bright Magna-Tiles coming on."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Ryan Murphy and David Miller

One more big change on the horizon may also have spurred the decision: "We are expecting another baby, a boy, in August."

To see more photos and read the full feature, pick up the July issue of Architectural Digest or visit archdigest.com.