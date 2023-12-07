See inside $3.5 million Johnson County home on 7.84 acres with koi pond, heated pool

A house for sale in Leawood features a heated outdoor pool, a koi pond and windows that will drench the home with sunlight, all on a 7.84 acre-property.

The home at 14420 Mission Road is listed for $3.5 million on the Zillow real estate website by the Compass Realty Group.

The heated pool in the backyard at the home at 14420 Mission Road in Leawood is seen on Zillow.

The 8,601 square-foot home includes six bedrooms, an exercise room and a five-car garage. The property has mature trees, a spacious backyard and fenced-in dog runs.

The floor-to-ceiling windows on the main level of the home at 14420 Mission Road in Leawood give the home natural sunlight in every area, including the living room.

The 1.5-story house has an 18-foot ceiling with floor-to-ceiling windows. The backyard has multiple covered and uncovered outdoor terraces, a fire pit and a koi pond with a relaxing waterfall splash.

The backyard at the home at 14420 Mission Road in Leawood features a heated pool, an outdoor terrace with a fire pit and a koi pond with a waterfall.

The floor-to-ceiling windows also extend to the kitchen, giving you natural sunlight when you are cooking for the family. You can also walk out and relax on one of the covered outdoor porches from the kitchen if you wanted to enjoy your meals in the fresh air.

The lower level of the house is where the recreation room is at, with its own wet bar. The hobby and workshop room is near the home gym, which has a garage door wall that opens to the backyard.

The upper level of the house has two bedrooms, each with its own private bathroom. The porch on the upper level is uncovered, with a view of the backyard.

The front of the home at 14420 Mission Road in Leawood, listed on Zillow for $3.5 million.

Nearby schools include Prairie Star Elementary School, Prairie Star Middle School and Blue Valley High School. The home is a seven-minute drive to the Aubrey Vineyards.