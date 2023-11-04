See inside $12.6 million Cass County home with reef aquarium and 1,000-bottle wine room
A home for sale on Lake Winnebago in Cass County features a five-stop elevator, a wine room holding up to 1,000 bottles, a 900-gallon live reef saltwater aquarium and architectural details like a three-story spiral staircase and ceilings soaring up to 26 feet.
At $12.6 million, it’s one of the most expensive homes on the market in the Kansas City area.
The lakefront property at 472 N. Winnebago Drive has been listed for sale on Zillow by ReeceNichols Real Estate since July 26.
At nearly 17,000 square feet, the home is filled with intricate stonework walls and archways, modern glass wall sconces and wrought iron railings and details. Towering windows and intricate wooden ceilings are also among the design elements of the home.
The home contains five bedrooms and nine bathrooms as well as entertainment spaces like a home movie theater, indoor spa, gym room, wine storage and display room, an outdoor grilling area, a greenhouse and a game room, all connected by spiral staircases and a two-door, five-stop elevator.
Outdoors, the home features an infinity-edge pool surrounded by landscaped lawns and seating areas for entertaining.
Telescoping walls extend to cover the pool during the winter months, allowing for swimming all year round. And beyond the pool, steps lead down to a private two-boat dock on Lake Winnebago.
The property is located on the eastern side of Lake Winnebago in the Lee’s Summit school district.
