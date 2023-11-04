See inside $12.6 million Cass County home with reef aquarium and 1,000-bottle wine room

A home for sale on Lake Winnebago in Cass County features a five-stop elevator, a wine room holding up to 1,000 bottles, a 900-gallon live reef saltwater aquarium and architectural details like a three-story spiral staircase and ceilings soaring up to 26 feet.

At $12.6 million, it’s one of the most expensive homes on the market in the Kansas City area.

The lakefront property at 472 N. Winnebago Drive has been listed for sale on Zillow by ReeceNichols Real Estate since July 26.

Intricate masonry, glass wall sconces and ironwork are seen in the foyer of the mansion at 472 N Winnebago Drive in Lake Winnebago, Missouri.

At nearly 17,000 square feet, the home is filled with intricate stonework walls and archways, modern glass wall sconces and wrought iron railings and details. Towering windows and intricate wooden ceilings are also among the design elements of the home.

A unique architectural wooden ceiling is seen in the dining room of the home at 472 N. Winnebago Drive.

The home contains five bedrooms and nine bathrooms as well as entertainment spaces like a home movie theater, indoor spa, gym room, wine storage and display room, an outdoor grilling area, a greenhouse and a game room, all connected by spiral staircases and a two-door, five-stop elevator.

A 900-gallon live reef saltwater aquarium is seen in the kitchen area of the home at 472 N Winnebago Drive.

Outdoors, the home features an infinity-edge pool surrounded by landscaped lawns and seating areas for entertaining.

Telescoping walls extend to cover the pool during the winter months, allowing for swimming all year round. And beyond the pool, steps lead down to a private two-boat dock on Lake Winnebago.

The home at 472 N Winnebago Drive in Cass County is on the market for $12.6 million

The property is located on the eastern side of Lake Winnebago in the Lee’s Summit school district.

The location of 472 N. Winnebago Drive in the village of Lake Winnebago is seen in this satellite map with a view of Cass County.

