See Hilton's dazzling holiday suites inspired by Hallmark Channel's new Christmas movies

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but these Hallmark Channel holiday movie-inspired suites sure do look delightful.

Hilton and the television network teamed up to create three fabulously festive suites at three separate Hilton properties across the United States in honor of Hallmark's ongoing "Countdown to Christmas" celebration. The rooms, which are available to rent for a limited time, each draw their design inspiration from one of Hallmark's new Christmas films: the Santa Summit suite at the Hilton Chicago, the Haul Out the Holly suite at the Hilton Americas-Houston, and Hallmark's Holiday Sweetest Suite at the Hilton New York Times Square.

"Our partnership with Hilton is the perfect holiday pairing. These festive, show stopping stays are the ultimate 'suite' treat that will deliver on our fans' growing desire to immerse themselves in the Hallmark brand and the wonderful world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies," Hallmark Media Chief Marketing Officer Lara Richardson said in a press release. "We're proud to help guests indulge in a winter wonderland of aspirational holiday décor, charming Christmas activities, and endless ways to experience the Hallmark holiday spirit."

Hallmark Holiday Hilton Suites

2023 Hilton 'The Santa Summit' suite at the Hilton Chicago

Hallmark and Hilton are paying ho-ho-homage to the Santa Summit with their Chicago suite, which features a life-sized Kris Kringle, reindeer, and a wall installation that allows guests to leave their very own letters for ol' Saint Nick. This suite is perfect for sharing with friends, especially since the film itself — which stars Hunter King, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Amy Groening, and Stephanie Sy — follows three BFFs as they attend the annual Santa event and discover new romance along the way.

Hallmark Holiday Hilton Suites

2023 Hilton 'Haul Out the Holly' suite at the Hilton Americas-Houston

In Houston, prepare to be dazzled by the Christmas light-covered ceiling in the Haul Out the Holly themed suite. Inspired by the Lacey Chabert and Wes Brown-headlined sequel Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, which follows the residents of Evergreen Lane as they compete against one another for the block's best holiday decorations, the hotel room features its own gingerbread bar, a light-up holiday village, and a custom light decorating station. Merry and bright, indeed.

Hallmark Holiday Hilton Suites

2023 Hilton Hallmark’s Holiday Sweetest Suite at Hilton New York Times Square.

And, in New York City, the extra sweet essence of Christmas has been imbued into the walls of Hallmark's Holiday Sweetest Suite. Seriously — the room features scratch-and-sniff wall decals that will allow guests to "smell the joyous aroma of the season at every turn." Also included is a collection of holiday photo ops, DIY candy ornaments, an in-room custom Hallmark Channel candy store right at your fingertips so you can grab a snack before your next film.

If that wasn't good enough, each suite will include a custom Christmas tree, a complimentary hot cocoa station, and several more Hallmark-themed goodies for guests to take home.

All three specialty suites will be available to rent starting from Nov. 7. You can find out more information here.

