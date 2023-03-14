See, hear 100+ mph winds, snow and ice at top of Lake Tahoe ski resort

Another wild and wet winter storm moved into the Lake Tahoe area Monday night, forcing ski resorts to put wind holds on chair lifts, close trails and in some cases shut down.

Palisades Tahoe closed Tuesday with over 100 mph winds projected along ridge lines. The ski resort shared video with the Sacramento Bee showing the windy and snowy conditions at the top of the mountain.

“Normally, this would not cause a full closure, but the compounded effect of the continuous wet and snowy weather over the past few weeks puts us in a different situation,” the resort said on its blog. “We expect high avalanche danger and flooding effects over the next 24 hours. Due to the nature of this weather event, we have decided to close lift operations today in order to focus on reopening the mountain terrain more quickly after the storm clears.”

A relentless winter has dropped more than 50 feet of snow on Lake Tahoe resorts in California and Nevada. When ski resorts have opened this season, storms have closed highways at times.