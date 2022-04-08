You Need To See Hailey Bieber’s Bubblegum Pink Blunt Bob

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/MG21 - Getty Images

After years of sticking to her effortless, model-off-duty beach waves, Hailey Bieber is really coming through and trying new things with her hair. Just this week alone, we’ve had Hails ditch her signature look for a dreamy, ethereal plait. And then, she rocked cute 90s hair accessories and baby braids – in a PDA picture with husband Justin, no less.



But now Hailey has only gone and given us the biggest transformation of all. Yep, new pictures of the model show her sporting a bob. But not just any old bob – she has a blunt bob. And that’s not all, either: it’s a pastel pink blunt bob.

Yep, Hails just nailed the bob, blunt bob and pink hair colour trends all in one go. Iconic. Her go-to hairstylist Bryce Scarlett didn’t stop there either. In the pictures, Hailey’s hair has been styled in the popular wet-look finish that's huge right now. Yep, she’s sporting a fresh-out-the-shower hairstyle and we’ve gotta say, it’s giving us big Kardashian vibes.

To finish the look, make-up artist Kali Kennedy gave Hailey a monochromatic look with pink eyeshadow and lipstick to match her new hair. But it turns out the model's new hairstyle isn't here to stay.

The photoshoot was part of the model’s cover with Allure magazine and in other shots, Hailey has her normal expensive brunette hair, meaning the pink bob is definitely just a wig. But wig or not, we love to see her experimenting with different hair transformations.

In another pic, Hailey’s hair has been studded with pink crystals that honestly unlocked a core 1990s memory.

