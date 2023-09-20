See gray wolves use puzzle boxes in novel UC Davis research on pack personality
David Caraccio
·1 min read
Researchers are studying captive gray wolves at the Oakland Zoo and the California Wolf Center to evaluate personality and problem-solving skills of the endangered animals, according to UC Davis.
They are using puzzle boxes, rain sticks and papier-mâché balls for the research that seeks to shed new light on the lives of gray wolves, how they interact within the pack and respond to new, strange things.
A story highlighting the work was published Wednesday by UC Davis and the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.
Researchers hope their findings will help enhance the quality of life for wolves in captivity as they learn more about the species. The findings may also help ranchers deter wolves from livestock in the wild, according to UC Davis.
“If we learn what the wolves are fearful of, no matter their personality type, we can use this knowledge to prevent human-wildlife conflict,” Kristina Horback, an associate professor and director of the Animal Behavior and Cognition Lab, said about the research out of the university’s Department of Animal Science.
Wolves have been a protected endangered species for more than 45 years.
