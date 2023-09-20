See gray wolves use puzzle boxes in novel UC Davis research on pack personality

Researchers are studying captive gray wolves at the Oakland Zoo and the California Wolf Center to evaluate personality and problem-solving skills of the endangered animals, according to UC Davis.

They are using puzzle boxes, rain sticks and papier-mâché balls for the research that seeks to shed new light on the lives of gray wolves, how they interact within the pack and respond to new, strange things.

A story highlighting the work was published Wednesday by UC Davis and the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

Researchers hope their findings will help enhance the quality of life for wolves in captivity as they learn more about the species. The findings may also help ranchers deter wolves from livestock in the wild, according to UC Davis.

“If we learn what the wolves are fearful of, no matter their personality type, we can use this knowledge to prevent human-wildlife conflict,” Kristina Horback, an associate professor and director of the Animal Behavior and Cognition Lab, said about the research out of the university’s Department of Animal Science.

Wolves have been a protected endangered species for more than 45 years.

Yasmeen Ghavamian, PhD candidate in animal biology, is conducting gray wolf research at the Oakland Zoo using novel objects and puzzle boxes to assess individual wolf personalities and problem solving skills on June 23, 2023. This is the first of six-weeks of field research and will be the first time novel objects are placed with the wolves. They are monitored with cameras and human observation to see how they react. The pack of six wolver, parents and cubs, gather near the rainsticks.

Yasmeen Ghavamian, PhD candidate in animal biology, is conducting gray wolf research at the Oakland Zoo using novel objects and puzzle boxes to assess individual wolf personalities and problem solving skills on Junly 14, 2023. This is the first of six-weeks of field research and this will be the first time for the puzzel boxes that are baited with rabbit meat are placed with the wolves. They are monitored with cameras and human observation to see how they react. Students research interns watch from the observation deck.