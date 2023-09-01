See Gov. Gavin Newsom visit West Sacramento high school to promote career education

Gov. Gavin Newsom, joined by public education and workforce leaders and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, toured classrooms and met with students Thursday before the governor signed an executive order meant to improve similar efforts across the state.
The order hopes to increase hands-on training starting at the beginning of high school that is focused on real-life skills for well-paying careers that don’t necessarily require college degrees.
State hiring officials are also directed under the executive order to take further steps to reduce barriers to state employment, such as college degree requirements that are unnecessary for job duties.
River City High offers 10 career education pathways, including agriscience, culinary arts, biomedical lab sciences and construction.
Some Ottawa families are worried about how their children will get to class after the company in charge of busing cancelled hundreds of routes just days before the start of the school year.The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) said it had to cancel 300 bus routes serving the two English-language school boards because it couldn't hire enough drivers. That leaves roughly 7,600 students scrambling to find alternative ways to school.OSTA is handing out OC Transpo vouchers to affected in
A Nova Scotia music teacher is facing historical allegations of sexual assault involving a former student.RCMP have charged Lorna Elaine Letcher, 65, with three counts of sexual assault and three of sexual exploitation.The alleged offences occurred between 2005 and 2007 in the community of Valley where Letcher lives and taught music from her home. She also served as band director at the Cobequid Education Centre, the high school in Truro, N.S. RCMP said Letcher met her alleged victim through the
MONTREAL — Police southeast of Montreal are investigating after a letter meant for parents about a nonbinary teacher's honorific was shared widely online, resulting in threats and disparaging comments. The Richelieu, Que. school that hired the teacher issued a letter to parents on Wednesday saying that the part-time instructor will use the Mx. honorific (pronounced Miks) because they are gender neutral. The principal noted in the letter that the Mx. honorific for people who don't identify as mal
Clad in white shirts and carrying bouquets, children across Russia flocked back to school Friday, where the Kremlin's narratives about the war in Ukraine and its confrontation with the West were taking an even more prominent spot than before. Students are expected each week to listen to Russia's national anthem and watch the country's tricolor flag being raised. There's a weekly subject loosely translated as “Conversations about Important Things,” which was introduced last year with the goal of boosting patriotism.
After receiving public feedback, Manitoba's public auto insurer pulls a U-turn on its plan to waive Class 5 road test requirements for students who've completed its driver education program. The organization recently proposed the plan in order to solve a road test backlog.
Saskatchewan’s Premier Scott Moe recently shuffled his cabinet. Among the ministers changing portfolios is Dustin Duncan, who is being moved from education to overseeing the province’s Public Service Commission. The changes came shortly after Duncan introduced new policies that require parental consent for students to participate in sexual health classes and to make name or pronoun changes if they are under the age of 16.
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Diego Fonseca looked at the computer and took a breath. It was his final attempt at the math placement test for his first year of college. His first three tries put him in pre-calculus, a blow for a student who aced honors physics and computer science in high school. Functions and trigonometry came easily, but the basics gave him trouble. He struggled to understand algebra, a subject he studied only during a year of remote learning in high school. “I didn’t have a hands-on, i
REGINA — A community organization representing LGBTQ people in Regina has filed legal action against the Saskatchewan government over a pronoun policy affecting children at school. The UR Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity filed an originating application Thursday in the Saskatchewan Court of King's Bench requesting a judge strike down the changes. The province announced earlier this month it is requiring parental consent when children under 16 want to use different names or pronoun
The lives of some newcomer children in New Brunswick are a little bit easier thanks to help from school support workers.The Multicultural Association of Fredericton employs settlement workers in schools to help ease the transition for students and parents alike."Newcomer students face different challenges," said Yannick Karuranga, a student settlement worker, in an interview with Information Morning in the Summer."You can just imagine the new kids, new students coming to Canada for the first tim
