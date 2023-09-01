See Gov. Gavin Newsom visit West Sacramento high school to promote career education

It was a day in the spotlight for the Career Technical Education program at River City High School in West Sacramento.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, joined by public education and workforce leaders and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, toured classrooms and met with students Thursday before the governor signed an executive order meant to improve similar efforts across the state.

The order hopes to increase hands-on training starting at the beginning of high school that is focused on real-life skills for well-paying careers that don’t necessarily require college degrees.

State hiring officials are also directed under the executive order to take further steps to reduce barriers to state employment, such as college degree requirements that are unnecessary for job duties.

River City High offers 10 career education pathways, including agriscience, culinary arts, biomedical lab sciences and construction.

