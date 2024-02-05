See All the Glamorous Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2024 Grammys

These A-listers are arriving in pairs to see who takes home a golden gramophone at this year's Grammy Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Alexis Roderick and Billy Joel

It's music's biggest night of the year, and these couples are stepping out in perfect harmony.

With show-stopping performances ahead and surprises sure to come, the 66th Grammy Awards doubles as the perfect date night for A-list pairs. The red carpet is already filling up with love and talent as anticipation builds and these dazzling duos make their way into the event.

From Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick to Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts, see all the cute couples arriving in style at the 2024 Grammys.



Victoria Monét and John Gaines

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Hazel Monét Gaines, John Gaines and Victoria Monét

Victoria Monét and her fitness trainer boyfriend John Gaines brought their 2-year-old daughter Hazel on the red carpet, but she's more than just a guest. The toddler is nominated alongside her mother for the track "Hollywood," making Hazel the youngest person ever to be nominated for a Grammy.

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot's Sid Wilson weren't afraid to show off their unique personal styles as they made their red carpet debut as a couple.

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile

Grammy royalty Brandi Carlile and her wife Catherine Shepherd suited up in contrasting jackets and ties.

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts

Frazer Harrison/Getty Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash

Emmy winner Niecy Nash continued to dominate awards show season with her wife Jessica Betts by her side.

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage Calvin Harris and Vick Hope

Calvin Harris' wife Vick Hope glittered on his arm at the star-studded event.

Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor

Fantasia Barrino brought the drama with her lip jewels, alongside her sunglassed husband Kendall Taylor.

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Kevin Mazur/Getty Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

They might be actors, but Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen went all out with their Grammys glam.

Zach Bryan and Bri LaPaglia

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage Bri LaPaglia and Zach Bryan

Country star Zach Bryan, who is up for three Grammys at this year's ceremony, walked the red carpet with Bri LaPaglia, his influencer girlfriend known as Brianna Chickenfry.

David Guetta and Jessica Ledon

Frazer Harrison/Getty Jessica Ledon and David Guetta

David Guetta's pregnant girlfriend Jessica Ledon draped her baby bump in angelic white to walk the carpet with the DJ.

Kat Capone and Kaleb Rollins

Frazer Harrison/Getty Kat Capone and Kaleb Rollins

Kat Capone and Kaleb Rollins brought elegance to the black-tie event.

AleMor and Wizzmer

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty AleMor and Wizzmer

Husband-wife duo AleMor and Wizzmer dressed like the bride and groom of the Grammys in black and white.

Babyface and Rika T

Frazer Harrison/Getty Babyface and Rika T

Babyface and Rika T wowed in coordinated black embellished looks.

