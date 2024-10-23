See girls golf scores, winners from Kansas & Missouri high school state tournaments
The Kansas and Missouri girls golf state championships concluded Tuesday.
Manhattan took first over runner-up Shawnee Mission East in Kansas Class 6A, while Visitation Academy earned first by three strokes over St. Joseph’s Academy in Missouri’s Class 4.
See full results from all classes — from both sides of the state line — below.
Kansas girls golf state championships
CLASS 6A
Monday-Tuesday, in Hutchinson
At Carey Park Golf Course, par 71
Team scores: 1. Manhattan, 297-296—593; 2. Shawnee Mission East, 309-313—622; 3. Washburn Rural, 328-327—655; 4. Maize, 329-342—671; 5. Blue Valley North, 328-348—676; 6. Blue Valley West, 344-359—703.
Medalists: 1. Jones, Maize, 70-69—139; 2. Ball, Manhattan, 71-71—142; 3. Myers, Manhattan, 72-73—145; 4. Slicker, SM East, 74-72—146; T5. Sun, Olathe East, 79-71—150; T5. Lagabed, Manhattan, 74-76—150; T7. Hearshman, Olathe Northwest, 79-73—152; T7. Lam, Wichita Southeast, 76-76—152; 9. Neese, Blue Valley, 82-71—153; T10. Randall, Washburn Rural, 79-75—154; T10. McKenna, Olathe Ast, 79-75—154; T12. Peterson, Washburn Rural, 81-76—157; T12. Blacketer, SM East, 80-77—157; T12. Sullivan, Olathe Northwest, 79-78—157; 15. Robinett, SM East, 76-82—158; T16. Green, BV North, 78-83—161; T16. Parks, Olathe South, 83-78—161; T18. Savolt, Garden City, 75-88—163; T18. Grecian, SM East, 79-84—163; T20. Bahr, Manhattan, 80-84—164; T20. Sullivan, SM East, 82-82—164.
CLASS 5A
Monday-Tuesday, in Salina Municipal Golf Course, par 70
Team scores: 1. Kapaun Mount Carmel, 318-321—639; 2. St. James Academy, 324-323—647; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 350-343—693; 4. Blue Valley Southwest, 354-343—697; 5. Bishop Carroll, 349-349—698; 6. Topeka Seaman, 356-350—706.
Medalists: 1. Sarinana, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 73-69—142; 2. Dusenbery, Andover, 73-71—144; 3. Koontz, Newton, 73-74—147; 4. Eckert, Emporia, 77-73—150; 5. Powell, St. James Academy, 77-76—153; T6. Johnson, BV Southwest, 77-80—157; T6. Adkins, St. Thomas Aquinas, 78-79—157; 8. Zacharias, St. James Academy, 76-82—158; 9. Oakley, Hays, 77-82—159; 10. Nguyen, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 77-85—162; 11. Cartwright, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 81-82—163; 12. Bina, Bishop Carroll, 82-83—165; 13. Muehlberger, St. James Academy, 82-84—166; 14. Colquhoun, Arkansas City, 80-89—169; 15. Williams, St. James Academy, 89-81—170; T16. Hartley, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 87-85—172; T16. Runyan, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 87-85—172; 18. Zimmerman, Seaman, 86-87—173; T19. Burdine, BV Southwest, 92-82—174; T19. Durr, Salina South, 87-87—174; T19. Laster, De Soto, 90-84—174.
CLASS 4A
Monday-Tuesday, in Hesston Golf Course, par 71
Team scores: 1. Topeka Hayden 353-345—698; 2. Wellington, 357-356—713; 3. McPherson, 363-364—727; 4. Augusta, 376-357—733; 5. Buhler, 380-370—750; 6. Baldwin, 380-379—759.
Medalists: 1. Douglass, Wamego, 70-72—142; 2. Sympson, Winfield, 76-76—152; 3. Borjon, Hayden, 76-81—157; 4. Myers, Bishop Miege, 80-78—158; 5. Kuhn, McPherson, 78-81—159; 6. Viramontes, Wellington, 83-77—160; 7. Cox, Augusta, 84-77—161; 8. Wright, Baldwin, 84-78—162; 9. Paulsrud, Buhler, 86-77—163; 10. Niehues, Concordia, 81-84—165; 11. Grant, Eudora, 85-85—170; T12. Glotzbach, Hayden, 89-82—171; T12. Buschbom, McPherson, 84-87—171; T14. Ginter, Wellington, 79-94—173; T14. Gillett, Ottawa, 85-88—173; T16. Anshutz, Santa Fe Trail, 86-88—174; T16. Baer, Hayden, 86-88—174; T18. Hastings, Chanute, 90-86—176; T18. Robins, Independence, 86-90—176; 20. Cornejo, Wellington, 92-89—181.
CLASS 3-1A
Monday-Tuesday, in Emporia Municipal Golf Course, par 71
Team scores: 1. St. Mary’s Colgan, 367-351—718; 2. Silver Lake, 372-346—718; 3. Goodland, 373-361—734; 4. Jefferson West, 374-365—739; 5. Caney Valley, 365-375—740; 6. Colby, 384-375—759.
Medalists: 1. Bowles, Rawlins County, 71-76—147; 2. Ulrich, Wichita Collegiate, 72-76—148; 3. Wade, Prairie View, 80-77—157; 4. Zordel, Silver Lake, 86-78—164; T5. A. Cure, Goodland, 86-83—169; T5. Pitts, Osage City, 86-83—169; T7. N. Cure, Goodland, 91-82—173; T7. Nolan, Colby, 87-86—173; T9. Scripsick, St. Mary’s Colgan, 88-86—174; T9. Schneider, Jayhawk Linn, 85-89—174; 11. Yaghmour, St. Mary’s Colgan, 90-85—175; 12. Jones, Goodland, 88-90—178; 13. Hanni, Silver Lake, 90-90—180; T14. Miller, Silver Lake, 95-86—181; T14. Tims, Larned, 94-87—181; T14. Lohmann, Jefferson West, 94-87—181; T14. Higgins, Jefferson West, 89-92—181; T14. Schoepf, Thomas More Prep, 93-88—181; 19. Price, Caney Valley, 93-90—183; T20. Gulick, Caney Valley, 91-93—184; T20. Swezey, St. Mary’s Colgan, 95-89—184.
Missouri girls golf state championships
CLASS 4
Monday-Tuesday, in Cape Girardeau; at Dalhousie Golf Club, par 72
Team scores: 1. Visitation Academy, 318-333—651; 2. St. Joseph’s Academy, 329-325—654; 3. Francis Howell, 340-341—681; 4. St. Dominic, 345-337—682; 5. Raymore-Peculiar, 342-355—697; 6. Springfield Catholic, 354-348—702; 7. Liberty, 374-386—760; 8. Park Hill South, 386-379—765; 9. St. Teresa’s Academy, 381-385—766; 10. Helias Catholic, 405-362—767.
Medalists: 1. Guignon, St. Joseph’s Academy, 78-75—153; T2. Bush, St. Dominic, 77-77—154; T2. Schlitt, Jackson, 81-73—154; T4. Roberts, Ozark, 79-76—155; T4. Ryan, Father Tolton, 74-81—155; T6. Casey, Park Hill South, 74-82—156; T6. Swan, Raymore-Peculiar, 76-80—156; 8. Reinhardt, Lindbergh, 81-76—157; 9. Rothery, Visitation Academy, 79-80—159; T10. Mottert, Francis Howell, 78-82—160; T10. Robson, Visitation Academy, 79-81—160; T10. Tiedemann, Springfield Catholic, 78-82—160; 13. Lenox, St. Joseph’s Academy, 85-77—162; T14. Kincheloe, Park Hill, 84-79—163; T14. McLaughlin, Visitation Academy, 78-85—163; T14. Vineyard, Liberty North, 81-82—163.
CLASS 3
Monday-Tuesday, in Springfield; at Rivercut Golf Course, par 72
Team scores: 1. Springfield Glendale, 333-338—671; 2. Springfield Central, 361-360—721; 3. Washington, 374-361—735; 4. Ft. Zumwalt South, 364-372—736; 5. Cor Jesu Academy, 379-362—741; 6. Ladue Horton Watkins, 376-372—748; 7. Capital City, 379-373—752; 8. Smithville, 382-385—767.
Medalists: 1. Bowman, Glendale, 69-73—142; 2. Duvall, Glendale, 73-75—148; 3. Brown, Mehlville, 75-74—149; 4. Lowery, Capital City, 78-74—152; 5. Davis, Kirksville, 72-82—154; 6. Oge, Clayton, 83-73—156; 7. Smith, Rolla, 83-76—159; T8. Crane, Grain Valley, 80-80—160; T8. LeFevre Nakatani, Webster Groves, 79-81—160; T10. Daniels, Bolivr, 85-77—162; T10. Blackwell, Washington, 80-82—162; 12. Mannering, Warrensburg, 79-86—165; 13. Lu, Springfield Central, 81-85—166; T14. Green, Platte County, 83-84—167; T14. Lackey, Glendale, 82-85—167; T14. Lin, Springfield Central, 80-87—167; T14. McGraw, Jefferson City, 85-82—167; T14. Thetford, Poplar Bluff, 85-82—167; 19. Richards, Springfield Central, 83-86—169; T20. Riley, Cor Jesu Academy, 86-84—170; T20. Weiss, Parkway North, 87-83—170.
CLASS 2
Monday-Tuesday, in Nixa; at Fremont Hills Country Club, par 71
Team scores: 1. MICDS, 348-336—684; 2. Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 360-350—710; 3. St. Michael the Archangel, 385-377—762; 4. Eldon, 402-372—774; 5. Strafford, 420-399—819; 6. Lutheran St. Charles, 414-405—819; 7. California, 405-419—824; 8. Chillicothe, 426-429—855.
Medalists: 1. Cameron, Nevada, 77-69—146; 2. Zhang, MICDS, 76-73—149; T3. Kolar, Richmond Hts., 78-79—157; T3. Nute, Wright City, 75-82—157; T5. Maurer, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 82-78—160; T5. Withington, MICDS, 78-82—160; 7. Wells, Eldon, 83-87—170; T8. Barnette, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 90-81—171; T8. Boyd, California, 84-87—171; 10. Shewmake, Southern Boone, 86-90—176; T11. Cooper, Boonville, 85-94—179; T11. Evers, Eldon, 97-82—179; T13. Froedge, MICDS, 95-85—180; T13. Simmons, St. Michael the Archangel, 95-85—180; T15. Henley, Eldon, 96-85—181; T15. Phillips, Mt. Vernon, 94-87—181.
CLASS 1
Monday-Tuesday, in Farmington; at Crown Pointe Golf Club, par 72
Team scores: 1. Duchesne, 371-374—745; 2. South Harrison, 367-390—757; 3. Greenwood, 391-397—788; T4. Stover, 389-399—788; T4. Highland, 395-393—788; 6. El Dorado Springs, 400-424—824; 7. Monroe City, 442-417—859; 8. Worth County, 435-431—866; 9. Harrisburg, 431-454—885.
Medalists: 1. Allred, Ash Grove, 71-80—151; 2. Bates, School of the Ozarks, 76-80—156; 3. Zhang, Whitfield, 79-80—159; 4. Denker, Duchesne, 80-87—167; T5. Crist, Highland, 92-80—172; T5. Owens, South Harrison, 87-85—172; T7. McCullough, El Dorado Springs, 83-94—177; T7. Rowland, Stover, 92-85—177; 9. Lansford, Belle, 85-93—178; 10. Potts, Penney, 94-85—179; 11. Taylor, Canton, 91-89—180; 12. Barton, East Buchanan, 90-91—181; T13. Bruns, Tarkio, 89-93—182; T13. Potts, Duchesne, 94-88—182; T15. Harman, Northeast (Cairo), 93-90—183; T15. Schad, Purdy, 89-94—183.