See the Full List of 2024 Grammy Nominations

Here's who you can expect to see rocking the stage at the Grammys in February.

While the freshly halted SAG-AFTRA strike may have put a brief pause on awards show season in the film and television industries, music’s biggest night is still more than ready to (quite literally) rock the stage in February 2024. And with a year full of music as stacked as this one (see: the Barbie movie’s iconic soundtrack, Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album Guts, and SZA’s history-making SOS, to name a few), there’s no question that this year's Grammy Awards are going to be chock-full of incredible performances.

On Friday, this year’s nominations rolled in with SZA leading the pack at nine nominations, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. Additional key nominees include Victoria Monét with seven nods, and Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Boygenius, who are all tied with six nominations each.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Read on for a list of this year’s top nominees.



Record of the Year

“Worship,” Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough,” Boygenius

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Album of the Year

World Music Radio, Jon Batiste

The Record, Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights, Taylor Swift

SOS, SZA

Song Of The Year

“A&W," Lana Del Rey



“Anti-Hero." Taylor Swift



“Butterfly," Jon Batiste



“Dance the Night," Dua Lipa



“Flowers," Miley Cyrus



“Kill Bill," SZA



“Vampire,” Oliva Rodrigo

“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

“Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile

“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste

“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish

“Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice

“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway, To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones, Pieces of Treasure

Laufey, Bewitched

Pentatonix, Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen, Only the Strong Survive

Various, Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake, Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers, For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred again.., Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Kx5, Kx5

Skrillex, Quest for Fire

Best Music Video

The Beatles, I’m Only Sleeping

Tyler Childers, In Your Love

Billie Eilish, What Was I Made For

Kendrick Lamar, Count Me Out

Troye Sivan, Rush



