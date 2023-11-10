See the Full List of 2024 Grammy Nominations
Here's who you can expect to see rocking the stage at the Grammys in February.
While the freshly halted SAG-AFTRA strike may have put a brief pause on awards show season in the film and television industries, music’s biggest night is still more than ready to (quite literally) rock the stage in February 2024. And with a year full of music as stacked as this one (see: the Barbie movie’s iconic soundtrack, Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album Guts, and SZA’s history-making SOS, to name a few), there’s no question that this year's Grammy Awards are going to be chock-full of incredible performances.
On Friday, this year’s nominations rolled in with SZA leading the pack at nine nominations, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. Additional key nominees include Victoria Monét with seven nods, and Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Boygenius, who are all tied with six nominations each.
The 66th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Read on for a list of this year’s top nominees.
Record of the Year
“Worship,” Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough,” Boygenius
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill,” SZA
Album of the Year
World Music Radio, Jon Batiste
The Record, Boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights, Taylor Swift
SOS, SZA
Song Of The Year
“A&W," Lana Del Rey
“Anti-Hero." Taylor Swift
“Butterfly," Jon Batiste
“Dance the Night," Dua Lipa
“Flowers," Miley Cyrus
“Kill Bill," SZA
“Vampire,” Oliva Rodrigo
“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
“Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Liz Callaway, To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Rickie Lee Jones, Pieces of Treasure
Laufey, Bewitched
Pentatonix, Holidays Around the World
Bruce Springsteen, Only the Strong Survive
Various, Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
James Blake, Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers, For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred again.., Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
Kx5, Kx5
Skrillex, Quest for Fire
Best Music Video
The Beatles, I’m Only Sleeping
Tyler Childers, In Your Love
Billie Eilish, What Was I Made For
Kendrick Lamar, Count Me Out
Troye Sivan, Rush
