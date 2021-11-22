As We See It First Trailer: 3 Roommates on the Autism Spectrum Navigate Life and Love

Amazon Prime Video's latest series depicts the triumphs and challenges of life on the autism spectrum.

On Monday, the streaming platform released the first trailer for As We See It, a new series that follows three roommates — all on the autism spectrum — as they work to find jobs, make friends and fall in love.

The series, which premieres on January 21 and is from Emmy Award-winning Friday Night Lights EP Jason Katims, stars Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki and Sue Ann Pien — who each identity as living on the autism spectrum.

"With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance," the official synopsis reads.

In the trailer, Jack (Glassman) manages to secure a job but struggles to make friends. Meanwhile, his father Lou (Joe Mantegna) reveals that he's been diagnosed with cancer and fears what will happen to his son when he's gone.

"Do you want your dad to be supporting you forever?" his dad says. "I need to know that you're going to be okay."

Violet (Pien) attempts to enter the world of dating when she tries her luck on dating apps.

"I want a boyfriend," she says. "It's normal to have a boyfriend."

And Harrison (Rutecki) works up the nerve to leave their apartment building, with some help from their aide Mandy (Sosie Bacon) and the kid who lives upstairs.

"All that fear and anxiety that you're feeling, you just gotta push right through it," says Mandy. "Make that fear your bitch."

Katims, who's also known for creating Roswell and Parenthood, serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer for As We See It, alongside co-EPs Jeni Mulein and Danna Stern. Director Jesse Peretz (Girls, Nurse Jackie, GLOW) helmed the first episode.

All eight episodes of As We See It premiere Friday, January 21 on Amazon Prime Video.