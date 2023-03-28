See the fine Washington home Chicago Bulls player Zach LaVine is selling for $2.25M

Chicago Bulls basketball player and Seattle native Zach LaVine is selling his exquisite Washington home set on 1.4 acres for $2.25 million.

The property is “one of Issaquah’s most exceptional properties,” according to a representative of The Agency real estate firm, which holds the listing.

Issaquah is 20 minutes from Seattle, near Lake Sammamish.

The private four-bedroom, four-bathroom home spans 4,100 square feet, according to the official property listing. Lush landscaping surrounds the residence behind a fence.

Inside, the home is highlighted by fine finishes, such as hardwood flooring, slab quartz countertops, and a professional kitchen suite with island, wine fridge, prep sink and walk-in pantry. The open concept design takes in the kitchen, breakfast nook, and a family room with a fireplace and custom built-ins. A living and dining area comes with a built-in buffet and fireplace with a custom mantel. The main floor den has an en-suite bathroom.

Upstairs, the primary suite comes with a spa-like bath, makeup vanity, walk-in closet and gas fireplace.

Three additional bedrooms are upstairs, as well, plus a bonus and walk-in laundry space.

LaVine, who was selected 13th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves after playing at UCLA, purchased the house for $1.69 million in 2019, according to the New York Post.

Jen Cameron of The Agency Seattle is the listing agent.