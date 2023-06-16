See the fashions worn by Kansas City Chiefs on red carpet for Super Bowl ring ceremony

On Thursday night, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and other members of the Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Super Bowl winning team walked a red carpet into Union Station to attend a ceremony where they would be presented with their Super Bowl rings.

The massive rings the players were presented for winning Super Bowl LVII in February are loaded with rubies and diamonds which may be the only things flashy enough to accessorize the high dollar fashions the players and their companions were wearing to attend the ceremony.

Check out these photos to see what some of your favorite Chiefs were wearing on the red carpet.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Tavia and Clark Hunt, right, Chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, and their daughter Gracie Hunt arrived at Union Station and walked the red carpet on their way to the team’s Super Bowl LVII championship ring ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, showed their style as they walked the red carpet at Union Station arriving for the Super Bowl LVII championship ring ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap hit the red carpet at Union Station arriving for the Super Bowl LVII championship ring ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walked the red carpet at Union Station for the Super Bowl LVII championship ring ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Kansas City.

Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill showed his style as he walked the red carpet at Union Station for the Super Bowl LVII championship ring ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Kansas City.

Gracie Hunt, Tavia and Clark Hunt, right, Chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs arrived at Union Station and greeted Taylen Biggs, far left, a social media star, as they walked the red carpet on their way to the team’s Super Bowl LVII championship ring ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and his wife, Tammy Reid, walked the red carpet at Union Station heading to the Super Bowl LVII championship ring ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore walked the red carpet at Union Station arriving for the Super Bowl LVII championship ring ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, walked the red carpet at Union Station for the Super Bowl LVII championship ring ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid and companion walked the red carpet at Union Station arriving for the Super Bowl LVII championship ring ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie showed his style as he walked the red carpet at Union Station for the Super Bowl LVII championship ring ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Joshua Kaindoh had his ring finger ready as he walked the red carpet at Union Station for thet Super Bowl LVII championship ring ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walked the red carpet at Union Station for the Super Bowl LVII championship ring ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore spoke with Taylen Biggs, a social media star, as he walked the red carpet at Union Station arriving for the Super Bowl LVII championship ring ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Kansas City.