See What Fashion's Buzziest Names Wore to the 2023 WSJ Innovator Awards

On Wednesday evening, celebrities and fashion VIPs gathered at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards. It was an evening filled with elegant, fall-ready formalwear and big names.

Kylie Jenner — who was celebrating her just-launched clothing line Khy (which helped her win Brand Innovator of the Year at the ceremony) — wore a chocolate colored patent leather Ferragamo look. Despite having made their relationship official during fashion week, Timothée Chalamet didn't appear on the carpet with Jenner, but rather walked alongside Martin Scorsese in an all-black suit. Martha Stewart, who was also in attendance, wore a sheer, bedazzled top and cream trousers.

Almost all of the attendees opted for something black, cream or gold, including designers Marc Jacobs, Aurora James and Jason Wu.

Keep scrolling to see the best dressed celebrities and fashion VIPs at the 2023 WSJ. Innovator Awards.

Photo: Andrea Renault/Getty Images

Photo: Andrea Renault/Getty Images

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Photo: Andrea Renault/Getty Images

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Photo: Andrea Renault/Getty Images

Photo: Andrea Renault/Getty Images

Photo: Andrea Renault/Getty Images

Photo: Andrea Renault/Getty Images

Photo: Andrea Renault/Getty Images

Photo: Andrea Renault/Getty Images

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Photo: Andrea Renault/Getty Images

Photo: Andrea Renault/Getty Images

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.