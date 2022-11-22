SEE, ExxonMobil, and Ahold Delhaize USA Collaborate on Groundbreaking Circularity Initiative

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / SEE (NYSE:SEE), ExxonMobil, and Ahold Delhaize USA announced in April, 2022 their collaboration on an advanced recycling initiative, the first of its kind in the U.S. The project recycles flexible plastics from the food supply chain and remakes them into new, certified circular food-grade packaging. The initiative is expected to begin this summer and scale over time.

"We're proud to work with SEE and ExxonMobil on this collaboration, which has the potential to radically change the way retailers and manufacturers leverage food-grade recycled plastics as a key means of keeping plastics out of landfills," said Brittni Furrow, VP, Health & Sustainability, Ahold Delhaize USA. "We're eager to learn from this work and apply the learnings to advance our own plastics ambitions, but also advance these efforts broadly, helping to ensure a better tomorrow for our planet."

A critical challenge facing the food industry is driving a circular economy for plastics using packaging materials that have strict hygiene and performance requirements for food protection and distribution. Recovering these essential packaging materials requires innovative recycling solutions beyond traditional mechanical recycling.

The collaboration between SEE, ExxonMobil, and Ahold Delhaize USA will help increase the use of recycled content by validating the technical and economic viability of a certified circular system based on advanced recycling technology and mass balance attribution. Flexible plastics will be designed to be collected, recycled, and repurposed into new food packaging. The project will help keep used flexible plastics out of landfills, increase the number of times essential plastics can be recycled, and ensure the safety and quality of packaged foods.

"SEE is leading the packaging industry by showing how high-performance packaging materials can be designed to be remade. Advanced recycling is key to these valuable materials being collected and remanufactured," said Ted Doheny, SEE President and CEO. "Our collaboration with ExxonMobil is opening new recycling possibilities and by partnering with leading retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, we are paving the way for our industry to protect perishable foods while creating a low-carbon, circular economy."

"We are delighted to work with SEE and Ahold Delhaize USA on this important project," said David Hergenrether, Vice President, Polyethylene, ExxonMobil. "This relationship is an example of the value chain collaborations needed to enable a more circular economy. We are excited that certified circular plastics from our Exxtend™ technology for advanced recycling will play an important role."

About SEE

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to make our world better than we found it. Our automated packaging solutions systems create a safer, more resilient and less wasteful global food supply chain, enable e-commerce, and protect goods transported worldwide.

Our globally recognized brands include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging, and SEE™ Touchless Automation™ solutions.

SEE's Operating Model, together with our industry-leading expertise in materials, engineering and technology, create value through more sustainable, automated, and digitally connected packaging solutions.

We are leading the packaging industry in creating a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future and have pledged to design or advance 100% of our packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, with a bolder goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in our global operations by 2040. Our Global Impact Report highlights how we are shaping the future of the packaging industry. We are also committed to a diverse workforce and inclusive culture through our 2025 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion pledge.

SEE generated $5.5 billion in sales in 2021 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 114 countries/territories. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world's growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com, the Energy Factor and exxonmobilchemical.com/exxtend.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize's U.S. companies, including its uniquely local brands, Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands, Peapod Digital Labs, its digital, commercial and e-commerce engine and ADUSA Supply Chain companies. When considered together, the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest grocery retail group in the nation, operating more than 2,000 stores and distribution centers across more than 20 states and serving millions of customers each week through their channel of choice.

