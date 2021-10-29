See exclusive photos of Heidi Klum's 2021 Halloween costume: 'I love the transformation process'

Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party isn't back yet, but the queen of Halloween is still reigning.

"My fingers are crossed for 2022," Klum, 48, tells USA TODAY via email of her future hosting plans. "I love throwing my Halloween party and giving people an opportunity to really go all out and be creative. I feel like if you have a great imagination, you can create amazing costumes from random things you have at home."

In lieu of the bash, which in past years has been host to major stars and the model's own creative, high-concept costumes, Klum is continuing the new tradition started in quarantine last year: a short horror film that combines a few of her favorite things – Halloween, body makeup, prosthetics and her family.

Heidi Klum gets her Halloween fix even without the annual party in her "Heidi Does Halloween II: Klum's Day" video.

"Heidi Does Halloween II: Klum's Day," which Klum released Friday morning on her social media accounts, again stars her children (Leni, 17, Henry, 16, Johan, 14, and Lou, 12) and features a nod to husband Tom Kauliz, whose fictional tombstone appears in the opening scene.

Picking up where last year's video left off, the kids thought Klum was gone and they aren't entirely wrong – she's back, but there's something entirely "living dead" about the matriarch: She gnaws on sausages like a rabid animal, loses an ear after attempting to put on an earring and shows off a gnarly skin abrasion on her back.

IRL, Klum has frequented Halloween costumes with major body makeup and prosthetics, including her and Kaulitz's past Shrek and Fiona getups and their terrifying alien/astronaut duo.

Even without the party, going all out for her costume was something Klum couldn't stay away from this year.

"I love the transformation process," Klum says. "Costumes, wigs, contact lenses, prosthetics and the makeup all play an important part when creating a look. … We all have different passions in life, and transforming into different things and characters is definitely mine."

It took two days for Klum and co. to shoot the video at what she dubbed "this over-the-top, perfectly scary castle" they rented in Hollywood. Her and the kids' favorite part was filming the dinner scene, where Klum's head spins around and she projectile vomits on her son Henry, a la "The Exorcist." (Horror fans might also spot references throughout to "Carrie," "The Shining," "Psycho," "Se7en," "Kill Bill," and "Parents.")

"We only had one try to shoot this scene and none of us knew exactly how much vomit would come out of the tube placed in my mouth," Klum says. "Let’s just say it was a lot and the reaction of my kids was priceless. … By the way, the vomit was split pea soup which was stuck in everyone’s hair and clothes and stank up the whole car on our way back home from the set, and even after cleaning the car you could still smell it for few days."

In the final act, Klum is a fully formed zombie, though she continuously denies it to her concerned kids sitting across from her at the dining room table. But the severed arm she's chomping on says otherwise.

"Happy Halloween, everybody," she cackles through a mouthful of blood.

Gruesome? Yes. Also tons of fun? Klum thinks so.

"I think people genuinely love being scared," she says. "There is a certain thrill that overcomes your body when you get scared by either a movie scene or by someone."

As for how Klum will spend this Oct. 31, she'll still get her Halloween thrills despite the fact that she isn't throwing her usual big Hollywood bash. Instead, she and Kaulitz are throwing a small backyard party for the kids and their friends.

"We wanted to create a fun and spooky environment for them to be able to celebrate and be safe," she says. "I might just have to rummage through my old wigs and costumes in my attic and create something last minute. You know – living on the edge."

She adds: "I love how everyone has a different take on dressing up for Halloween and each year I can’t wait to see what people chose to become on Halloween. Some love silly costumes like ketchup and mustard, some love snarky politics costumes, others love to be super sexy because they would never do it in real life. Dressing up and having an innovative costume is always a great conversation starter. Halloween is a day where I feel people don’t judge each other."

