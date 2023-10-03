See every celebrity who's left “Special Forces: World's Toughest Test” season 2 so far

The second season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is underway, and numerous celebrities are undergoing intense physical training akin to boot camp from ex-military professionals to enhance their stamina and strength. Participants generally only exit the show voluntarily or because they sustain an injury, though the Directing Staff may occasionally force an exit, as evidenced by Dwight Howard's departure in season 1.

Celebrity recruits taking the world's toughest test include The Osbournes star Jack Osbourne, American Pie actress Tara Reid, YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval, The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron, Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, former NBA player Robert Horry, Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, Rob & Chyna's Blac Chyna, Olympic skater Erin Jackson, The Bachelor's Nick Viall, Olympic skier Bode Miller, former NFL player Dez Bryant, and influencer Kelly Rizzo.

In the show's first season earlier this year, celebs like Jamie Lynn Spears, Mel B, Kenya Moore, Kate Gosselin, and Tyler Florence underwent Special Forces' rigorous training. Of the 16 contestants, only two completed the series: winner Hannah Brown of The Bachelorette and runner-up Carli Lloyd of pro soccer fame.

Below, we'll update every contestant's status after each episode so you can keep up with everyone who's left Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Dez Bryant

FOX Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant

Status: Quit during episode 2 on Oct. 2.

Where you know him from: NFL wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and Baltimore Ravens.

Blac Chyna

FOX Blac Chyna

Angela White a.k.a. Blac Chyna

Status: Quit during episode 2 on Oct. 2.

Where you know her from: Rob & Chyna, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Real Blac Chyna.

Tara Reid

FOX Tara Reid

Tara Reid

Status: Quit during episode 2 on Oct. 2.

Where you know her from: The American Pie movies, the Sharknado franchise, Celebrity Big Brother 8.

Jack Osbourne

fox Jack Osbourne

Jack Osbourne

Status: Still in the game.

Where you know him from: The Osbournes alongside his parents Ozzy and Sharon and his sister Kelly.

JoJo Siwa

FOX JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa

Status: Still in the game.

Where you know her from: Dance Moms, her YouTube channel, her appearance on Dancing With the Stars season 30.

Tom Sandoval

FOX Tom Sandoval

Tom Sandoval

Status: Still in the game.

Where you know him from: Vanderpump Rules.

Tyler Cameron

FOX Tyler Cameron

Tyler Cameron

Status: Still in the game.

Where you know him from: The Bachelorette.

Erin Jackson

FOX Erin Jackson

Erin Jackson

Status: Still in the game.

Where you know her from: Olympic gold medalist for speed skating.

Savannah Chrisley

FOX Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley

Status: Still in the game.

Where you know her from: Chrisley Knows Best.

Robert Horry

FOX Robert Horry

Robert Horry

Status: Still in the game.

Where you know him from: 7-time NBA champion with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs.

Bode Miller

FOX Bode Miller

Bode Miller

Status: Still in the game.

Where you know him from: Olympic gold medalist for alpine skiing.

Brian Austin Green

FOX Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green

Status: Still in the game.

Where you know him from: Beverly Hills, 90210, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, season 30 of Dancing With the Stars.

Nick Viall

FOX Nick Viall

Nick Viall

Status: Still in the game.

Where you know him from: The Bachelorette and The Bachelor.

Kelly Rizzo

FOX Kelly Rizzo

Kelly Rizzo

Status: Still in the game.

Where you know her from: Eat Travel Rock TV, married to Bob Saget from 2018 until his death in 2022.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

