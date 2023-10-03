See every celebrity who's left “Special Forces: World's Toughest Test” season 2 so far
The second season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is underway, and numerous celebrities are undergoing intense physical training akin to boot camp from ex-military professionals to enhance their stamina and strength. Participants generally only exit the show voluntarily or because they sustain an injury, though the Directing Staff may occasionally force an exit, as evidenced by Dwight Howard's departure in season 1.
Celebrity recruits taking the world's toughest test include The Osbournes star Jack Osbourne, American Pie actress Tara Reid, YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval, The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron, Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, former NBA player Robert Horry, Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, Rob & Chyna's Blac Chyna, Olympic skater Erin Jackson, The Bachelor's Nick Viall, Olympic skier Bode Miller, former NFL player Dez Bryant, and influencer Kelly Rizzo.
In the show's first season earlier this year, celebs like Jamie Lynn Spears, Mel B, Kenya Moore, Kate Gosselin, and Tyler Florence underwent Special Forces' rigorous training. Of the 16 contestants, only two completed the series: winner Hannah Brown of The Bachelorette and runner-up Carli Lloyd of pro soccer fame.
Below, we'll update every contestant's status after each episode so you can keep up with everyone who's left Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
FOX Dez Bryant
Dez Bryant
Status: Quit during episode 2 on Oct. 2.
Where you know him from: NFL wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and Baltimore Ravens.
FOX Blac Chyna
Angela White a.k.a. Blac Chyna
Status: Quit during episode 2 on Oct. 2.
Where you know her from: Rob & Chyna, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Real Blac Chyna.
FOX Tara Reid
Tara Reid
Status: Quit during episode 2 on Oct. 2.
Where you know her from: The American Pie movies, the Sharknado franchise, Celebrity Big Brother 8.
fox Jack Osbourne
Jack Osbourne
Status: Still in the game.
Where you know him from: The Osbournes alongside his parents Ozzy and Sharon and his sister Kelly.
FOX JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa
Status: Still in the game.
Where you know her from: Dance Moms, her YouTube channel, her appearance on Dancing With the Stars season 30.
FOX Tom Sandoval
Tom Sandoval
Status: Still in the game.
Where you know him from: Vanderpump Rules.
FOX Tyler Cameron
Tyler Cameron
Status: Still in the game.
Where you know him from: The Bachelorette.
FOX Erin Jackson
Erin Jackson
Status: Still in the game.
Where you know her from: Olympic gold medalist for speed skating.
FOX Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley
Status: Still in the game.
Where you know her from: Chrisley Knows Best.
FOX Robert Horry
Robert Horry
Status: Still in the game.
Where you know him from: 7-time NBA champion with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs.
FOX Bode Miller
Bode Miller
Status: Still in the game.
Where you know him from: Olympic gold medalist for alpine skiing.
FOX Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green
Status: Still in the game.
Where you know him from: Beverly Hills, 90210, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, season 30 of Dancing With the Stars.
FOX Nick Viall
Nick Viall
Status: Still in the game.
Where you know him from: The Bachelorette and The Bachelor.
FOX Kelly Rizzo
Kelly Rizzo
Status: Still in the game.
Where you know her from: Eat Travel Rock TV, married to Bob Saget from 2018 until his death in 2022.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Watch Tara Reid break down in Special Forces sneak peek: 'It's not fair, I'm really in pain!'
JoJo Siwa flexes with Bachelor Nation bros Nick Viall and Tyler Cameron: 'Chosen family'
See the Special Forces season 2 cast: Tom Sandoval, Tara Reid, Nick Viall, and more
New reality show makes celebrities undergo Special Forces training in the desert