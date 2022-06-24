See Evan Rachel Wood Wow with Madonna, Alanis Morissette Singing Impressions

Evan Rachel Wood is a jack of all trades.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Wood, 34, showed off both her acting and singing chops by doing some spot-on musical impressions.

Her first impression was impersonating Madonna, singing the Queen of Pop's hit "Material Girl."

Awed by her impression, Fallon remarked, "How do you do everything?" As the audience cheered, Fallon asked if she had any other musical impressions in her arsenal to which she replied, "Yeah, do you know any Alanis [Morissette]?"

Wood then did an incredible impression of Morissette's "You Oughta Know."

"Do you have any more?" Fallon asked, before Wood began her last impersonation as Janis Joplin singing "Piece of My Heart."

This game of musical impressions started as the Westworld star and Fallon talked about Wood's role as "early 80s" Madonna in the upcoming "Weird Al" Yankovic biopic.

"Honestly I thought I was gonna take a break for the rest of the year and then I got an email and the first thing I read is 'You've been offered the role of Madonna' and I just burst out laughing," Wood said about her initial reaction to the offer.

Wood continued, "Then I was like 'Oh god, Do I want to do this? This is a lot of responsibility.'" Ultimately, what made her agree to the project was that the biopic is a comedy. "It's not a Madonna biopic," she said, "I think that would be too much pressure."

The pair also joked that producers did not check with Madonna before making the movie. "Thanks guys, you put me on bad terms with Madonna," Wood joked of her finding out.

When news first broke of Wood's casting, the actress went to social media to celebrate. "The secret's out! I am having WAY TOO MUCH FUN playing the iconic Madonna in @therokuchannel's WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story with Daniel Radcliffe.✨🙌🏻🙌🏻😱😱💋," Wood wrote on Instagram.

While no details of Madonna's involvement in the plot have been shared, Yankovic, 62, famously parodied her 1984 song "Like a Virgin" with his 1985 version, "Like a Surgeon."

Aside from Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss have all star in WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story — the latter two as Yankovic's parents, and Wilson as Dr. Demento.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story premieres this fall on The Roku Channel.