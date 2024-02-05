See the Emotional Moment at the Grammys that Brought Lainey Wilson to Tears

2024 is shaping up to be the year of our favorite country star, Lainey Wilson. At the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Wilson took home the prize for Best Country Album, and her reaction was too pure for this world.

Wilson's Bell Bottom Country was nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini for Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Tyler Childers for Rustin' In the Rain, Zach Bryan for Zach Bryan and Brothers Osbourne for Brothers Osbourne. Country icon and Grammy award winner Kacey Musgraves had the honor of presenting the award for Best Country Album this year.

Lainey stepped up to accept her award in her all-black Balmain SS24 collection look complete with her classic bellbottoms and a hat. Of course, her first-ever Grammys acceptance speech was an emotional one. "This is absolutely wild y'all. This is my very first Grammys," Wilson said before going on to thank all of the people that made this album a reality.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

"I am from a farming community in Northeast Louisiana, a little town of 200 people, and I'm a fifth generation farmer's daughter and I consider myself a farmer too. Everybody that I surround myself with, I think they're farmers too, but they're story farmers. It's about getting up every single day and planting those seeds and watering 'em and watching them grow. And sometimes when you find the right farming community, you can have the harvest of a lifetime. I truly believe that and I think that exactly what this is tonight," Wilson continued. "God bless every single one of y'all, thank you Jesus, thank you so much to the Recording Academy and thank you to my fans, I love y'all so much." Bell Bottom Country "truly changed my life," she added.

Backstage, Lainey was seen in tears after the emotional moment. She shared her accomplishment with fans on Instagram writing, "Best Country Album. As someone whose whole career is based off of putting my feelings into words, it’s few and far between that I’m left speechless. All I can say right now is thank you, thank you, thank you @recordingacademy. 🙏🏻🥹🫶🏻Now to go process this. #GRAMMYs."

Story continues

It's a great day to be a fan of Lainey Wilson, truly the most deserving of this award. Congratulations Lainey!

You Might Also Like