See Elizabeth Debicki, Hannah Waddingham, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Rachel Brosnahan, and More at the Glamour x Tory Burch Emmy Luncheon

In the midst of one of the busiest award seasons ever, Glamour and Tory Burch hosted their annual Emmy nominees luncheon for the women changing the face of television. A record number of those nominated for the 75th Emmy Awards attended, including recent Golden Globe winner Elizabeth Debicki, plus Rachel Brosnahan, Jessica Williams, Padma Lakshmi, Hannah Waddingham and more.

The annual celebration of women in TV took place at Soho House Holloway in West Hollywood with guests wearing a gorgeous array of Tory Burch looks. Every year, Glamour and Tory Burch partner in a moment that brings together style and the stars who continue to break boundaries.

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Swarm actress Dominque Fishback, were thrilled to see one another. Ralph, last year's winner for best supporting actress (and former Glamour College Woman of the Year), was excited to rejoin an amazing group of women before the big day.

On the other side of the table, Beatrice Grannó from The White Lotus and Lukita Maxwell from Shrinking met each other for the first time but began bonding over their projects and their start in the industry.

Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry sat with Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham (a previous Emmy winner, and nominated again this year) and Taste the Nation's Padma Lakshmi, who is also a double nominee for Top Chef.

Barry, who hosted the event, highlighted the female Emmy nominees in the room while touching on Glamour's early beginnings in Hollywood.

“Right now, we are working on a book about Glamour’s storied history, and we are deep in the archives. The founding editor (who had a life, husband, and home in New York) came to L.A. for a launch party 85 years ago and never left, despite numerous lengthy pleas from Condé Nast himself to return to the New York office. Such was the pull of Hollywood!”

Barry raised a toast to the Emmy nominated actors in attendance, which also included Elizabeth Debicki, Rachel Brosnahan, Jessica Williams, Janelle James, Simona Tabasco, J. Smith-Cameron, and Lizzy Caplan.

Along with the Emmy hopefuls, Barry spotlighted the television executives who gathered to celebrate, including Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for Max; Jinny Howe, head of drama series for Netflix; Michelle Lee, Apple TV+ director, domestic programming; Gina Balian, president, entertainment, FX; Erin Underhill, Universal Television Group, president, and Beatrice Springborn, Universal International Studios, president.

Take a look at all the photos, below:

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will air Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and Hulu+ Live TV. Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year, the award show was pushed from its usual late summer date to the chillier January season. But first, on Sunday, the Critics Choice Awards air their annual celebration of film and TV on The CW, hosted by Chelsea Handler, and honoring Harrison Ford and America Ferrera with special awards.

Last week, the Golden Globes took over Hollywood with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Kylie Jenner in attendance. The golden carpet was flooded with bob haircuts, shimmer, and soft glam beauty looks. From Ayo Edibiri's heartwarming speech giving thanks to assistants to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's couple PDA, there's a lot to look forward to.

For more, visit Glamour's Instagram stories for a behind the scenes look at the luncheon.

Originally Appeared on Glamour