See How the Drummond Girls Take on New York City

Ree Drummond has officially embarked on her cookbook tour—kicking off the whole shebang in none other than The Big Apple! And given her love for the city, including all the hustle and bustle, sky-high sights, and of course, delicious eats, it's only fitting!

She once wrote about a previous trip to NYC saying, "The three of us were still smiling over our four days in the Big Apple…and we’ll probably still be smiling about it into next week! It was a truly special time." And if social media is anything to go by, we have a feeling this city adventure has earned the same sentiment.

Now, if you're anything like us, a Drummond trip means patiently awaiting all the delightful details. Whether it's a trek across Europe or a Colorado getaway (Hello, Alex's guide to Vail), we're here for it—i.e. living vicariously through them. And these details, well, they did not disappoint!



Alex, Paige, and Betsy all joined Ree to take on the city for a girls' trip that was filled with good food, fall foliage, and the cutest fashion moments! Of course, there was also work to do. While in New York, Ree made an appearance on the Today Show to talk all things Dinner's Ready!, her new cookbook that's out now. As Ree says, "It's chock-full of fast, doable recipes that you will want to start making for dinner tonight. Not next week, not tomorrow...tonight!"

Paige Drummond

Just look at that selfie in the big lights!

But the Drummond ladies also had some fun while in NYC! They enjoyed a day at Washington Square Park and even snagged a few beautiful photos under the changing leaves! Plus, Paige was able to show off a few fabulous fall outfits! How can we get that denim skirt for ourselves? 😍

And no trip with The Pioneer Woman is complete without the most scrumptious meals she can find! The food is one of her favorite parts of the city for a reason. This time around, the girls indulged in mouthwatering Italian food and drinks. Yum! They also stopped for bagels—a New York City must!

Okay, we definitely want to be a part of it! 😁

Luckily, the fun is only just beginning. The next stop on Ree's cookbook tour is Omaha, followed by Sioux Falls—with eight stops after that! Will she see you on the road? Let us know in the comments!

