See drone pictures, video from Lexington’s first snowfall of 2022

Thursday’s snowfall not only blanketed Lexington in deep snow, it’s 9.9 inches made it the seventh snowiest day in the city’s history, according to a press release from the city.

The National Weather Service said Lexington broke the previous record for snowfall on Jan. 6, set in 1910.

The snowstorm, which began late Thursday morning and picked up intensity in the afternoon, created a large mess on all of the city’s roads for most of the day. With poor driving conditions, state and local leaders urged people to stay off the roads. Portions of Interstate 75, the Western Kentucky Parkway and Interstate 71 had to be shut down and Gov. Andy Besher declared a state of emergency in Kentucky for the first snowfall in 2022.

Over Thursday and Friday, photos and drone video showed people in Lexington battling the snow, trying to cleanup and dig out from it, trying to navigate and drive around it, and even trying to have some fun in it.

Despite temperatures below 20 degrees, the hill at the former Shriner’s Hospital on Richmond Road was packed with sledders of all ages enjoying the snow.

Sledders move up and down the hill at the former Shriners Hospital on Richmond Road following Thursday’s historic snowfall in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Riley Schneider, 16, Sam Sizemore, 16, Deacon Carter, 15, Finn Kenny, 15, and Chardy Tierney, 16, sled down the hill behind the former Shriners Hospital on Lexington’s Richmond Road Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

A plow cleared snow off of sidewalks next to University of Kentucky dorms along South Limestone move-In day Friday morning, Jan. 7, 2022.

Sophomore Jacob Lee navigates around ice and snow while pushing his cart full of supplies for his dorm room during UKs first move-In day of the Spring semester Friday morning, Jan. 7, 2022.

The Old Fayette County Court House in downtown Lexington sits under a blanket of snow Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Downtown Lexington sits under a blanket of snow following Thursday’s history accumulation, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

A man crosses a snow covered West Main Street as the Thursday, Jan. 6 snow began to accumulate in downtown Lexington.

Snow accumulates on Joseph Williams Thursday, Jan. 6 as he walks home along South Ashland Avenue with drinks and food after a trip to the store.

Snow accumulates during the afternoon Thursday, Jan. 6 on a vehicle parked near Lexington’s Duncan Park.

A pedestrian walks their dog as snow falls for the first time in the new year, Thursday, Jan. 6 at Duncan Park.

Tom Ingram works to clear snow from the street near the driveway of LTR Diesel on Indiana Avenue in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Jan. 6.