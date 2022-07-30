See a dramatic series of photos of this hydroplane flipping on the Columbia River
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dave Villwock
The U-40 Miss Beacon Plumbing flips on the first lap of Heat 2 of a Columbia Cup race on the Columbia River in Tri-Cities, WA on Saturday.
Driver Dave Villwock was not injured in the blowover crash of the unlimited hydroplane.
The boat when perpendicular to the water before crashing back onto the river about 3:10 p.m.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.